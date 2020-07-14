Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments dog park e-payments hot tub package receiving playground tennis court

Why rent an apartment, when you can rent a Townhome? Pottsgrove Townhomes are located in a private setting with all the amenities one could need. Private entrances and unique detailing makes each home special. Our 2 bedroom townhomes feature trendy kitchens and washers and dryers. Our dedicated and professional management staff strives to provide each resident with a quality living experience. Just off 422, in Pottsgrove, PA we are 20 minutes from Exton, Exeter, Reading, Douglassville and King of Prussia, PA. This property is surrounded by a variety of great neighborhoods. We invite you to visit our charming community and make this your home!



*Pricing and availability subject to change.