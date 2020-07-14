Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
201 Jay St, Stowe, PA 19464
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit A-007 · Avail. now
$1,200
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 860 sqft
Unit C-031 · Avail. now
$1,200
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 860 sqft
Unit B-021 · Avail. Sep 7
$1,300
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 860 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pottsgrove Townhomes.
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
package receiving
playground
tennis court
Why rent an apartment, when you can rent a Townhome? Pottsgrove Townhomes are located in a private setting with all the amenities one could need. Private entrances and unique detailing makes each home special. Our 2 bedroom townhomes feature trendy kitchens and washers and dryers. Our dedicated and professional management staff strives to provide each resident with a quality living experience. Just off 422, in Pottsgrove, PA we are 20 minutes from Exton, Exeter, Reading, Douglassville and King of Prussia, PA. This property is surrounded by a variety of great neighborhoods. We invite you to visit our charming community and make this your home!
*Pricing and availability subject to change.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $64 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $25 annual inspection/licensing fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Storage Details: On-site storage available at additional cost
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Pottsgrove Townhomes have any available units?
Pottsgrove Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pottsgrove Townhomes have?
Some of Pottsgrove Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pottsgrove Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Pottsgrove Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pottsgrove Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Pottsgrove Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Pottsgrove Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Pottsgrove Townhomes offers parking.
Does Pottsgrove Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pottsgrove Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pottsgrove Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Pottsgrove Townhomes has a pool.
Does Pottsgrove Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Pottsgrove Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Pottsgrove Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pottsgrove Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Pottsgrove Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pottsgrove Townhomes has units with air conditioning.