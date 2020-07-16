865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE

Amenities

Forrest View townhouse, in Soudertown school district with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath that backs to Franconia Park available July 15th. This large townhome in the Forrest View Community has newer floors, and was recently renovated. The first level has a large livingroom, Kitchen that opens to the dining room, and a half bath. There is also a deck off the diningroom that overlooks the Franconia Park. The upper level has newer carpet and has a Large Master suite, with walk in closet and private bath. A hall bath and two other bedrooms with spacious closets are also on this level. The basement is large and plenty of storage room along with sliding doors that open to the large back yard. This yard backs right to the park, with a nice walking path, play area and beautiful views. Gas heat and central air, along with all appliances included. Close to turnpike and Route 309.