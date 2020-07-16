All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:00 AM

865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE

865 Evergreen Circle · (215) 400-2600
Location

865 Evergreen Circle, Montgomery County, PA 18969

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1490 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Forrest View townhouse, in Soudertown school district with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath that backs to Franconia Park available July 15th. This large townhome in the Forrest View Community has newer floors, and was recently renovated. The first level has a large livingroom, Kitchen that opens to the dining room, and a half bath. There is also a deck off the diningroom that overlooks the Franconia Park. The upper level has newer carpet and has a Large Master suite, with walk in closet and private bath. A hall bath and two other bedrooms with spacious closets are also on this level. The basement is large and plenty of storage room along with sliding doors that open to the large back yard. This yard backs right to the park, with a nice walking path, play area and beautiful views. Gas heat and central air, along with all appliances included. Close to turnpike and Route 309.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE have any available units?
865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE have?
Some of 865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
