All apartments in Horsham
Find more places like Maple Hill Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horsham, PA
/
Maple Hill Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Maple Hill Apartments

213 Maple Ave · (215) 867-6665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Horsham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

213 Maple Ave, Horsham, PA 19044

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D60 · Avail. Aug 14

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple Hill Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Maple Hill Apartments offers comfort and convenience in the heart of Montgomery County. Our staff provides quality service to every resident. Choose from four well designed apartment homes in four different styles to meet your needs and lifestyle. At Maple Hill, you'll enjoy comfort, convenience, and affordability. Conveniently located in Horsham, PA, right off Route 611, with easy access to major highways and the PA Turnpike, Maple Hill residents can take advantage of nearby shopping at four major shopping malls, the recreation of local parks and an easy commute to many employers and Center City.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Month Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee/To be Determined
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Off Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maple Hill Apartments have any available units?
Maple Hill Apartments has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Maple Hill Apartments have?
Some of Maple Hill Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple Hill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Maple Hill Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maple Hill Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Maple Hill Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Maple Hill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Maple Hill Apartments offers parking.
Does Maple Hill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maple Hill Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple Hill Apartments have a pool?
No, Maple Hill Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Maple Hill Apartments have accessible units?
No, Maple Hill Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Maple Hill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maple Hill Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Maple Hill Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Maple Hill Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Maple Hill Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd
Horsham, PA 19044
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd
Horsham, PA 18976
Dreshertowne
310 Saw Mill Lane
Horsham, PA 19044
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd
Horsham, PA 18976

Similar Pages

Horsham 1 BedroomsHorsham 2 Bedrooms
Horsham Apartments with ParkingHorsham Pet Friendly Places
Horsham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PA
Woodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity