Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Maple Hill Apartments offers comfort and convenience in the heart of Montgomery County. Our staff provides quality service to every resident. Choose from four well designed apartment homes in four different styles to meet your needs and lifestyle. At Maple Hill, you'll enjoy comfort, convenience, and affordability. Conveniently located in Horsham, PA, right off Route 611, with easy access to major highways and the PA Turnpike, Maple Hill residents can take advantage of nearby shopping at four major shopping malls, the recreation of local parks and an easy commute to many employers and Center City.