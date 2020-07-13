All apartments in Jenkintown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Elkins Park Gardens

Open Now until 4:30pm
8000 High School Rd · (215) 515-9937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8000 High School Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19027

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2C · Avail. Sep 12

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elkins Park Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Elkins Park Gardens is a tranqiul suburban community surrounded by lush greenscape in the heart of Montgomery County. We are proud to offer affordable, renovated apartments for you to call home. At Elkins Park Gardens, we know that how you live is just as important as where you live. Our friendly and dedicated staff enjoy creating the perfect living environment for you. Located in desireable Elkins Park, residents are within minutes of suburban malls, shopping centers and public transportation. For residents commuting to Center City, Routes 611 and 73 are just minutes away and the Elkins Park train station is within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elkins Park Gardens have any available units?
Elkins Park Gardens has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Elkins Park Gardens have?
Some of Elkins Park Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elkins Park Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Elkins Park Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elkins Park Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Elkins Park Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Elkins Park Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Elkins Park Gardens offers parking.
Does Elkins Park Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elkins Park Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elkins Park Gardens have a pool?
No, Elkins Park Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Elkins Park Gardens have accessible units?
No, Elkins Park Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Elkins Park Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elkins Park Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Elkins Park Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elkins Park Gardens has units with air conditioning.
