Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Elkins Park Gardens is a tranqiul suburban community surrounded by lush greenscape in the heart of Montgomery County. We are proud to offer affordable, renovated apartments for you to call home. At Elkins Park Gardens, we know that how you live is just as important as where you live. Our friendly and dedicated staff enjoy creating the perfect living environment for you. Located in desireable Elkins Park, residents are within minutes of suburban malls, shopping centers and public transportation. For residents commuting to Center City, Routes 611 and 73 are just minutes away and the Elkins Park train station is within walking distance.