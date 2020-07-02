All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

616 Dresher Woods Dr

616 Dresher Woods Drive · (610) 745-1131
Location

616 Dresher Woods Drive, Montgomery County, PA 19025

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1491 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 08/01/20 This upscale 2nd story end unit is one of the largest floor plans in the development with extra windows and daylight. Spacious great room w/cathedral ceiling, gas fireplace, recessed lighting, built-in bookcases, alcove w/closet, and French doors to balcony. Dining room w/recessed lighting. Adjacent breakfast bar seats three comfortably. Kitchen boasts generous counter space, 42 inch maple cabinets, gas range, built-in micro, SS sink w/disposal, and maple floors. Office/library offers plenty of natural daylight and ample space for a desk, couch, bookcases & more. Double doors lead to master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, and wall of windows overlooking woods. Master bath w/tile floor, walk in shower, & maple vanity & cabinet. Hall bath w/tiled floor tub, & maple vanity. Also includes a laundry room, & 2nd bedroom.

$40 application fee required, includes background/credit check. First month rent, last month rent and one month security deposit due upon signing a lease. Due to the current pandemic, we will provide a video of the apartment prior to scheduling in-person showings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Dresher Woods Dr have any available units?
616 Dresher Woods Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 616 Dresher Woods Dr have?
Some of 616 Dresher Woods Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Dresher Woods Dr currently offering any rent specials?
616 Dresher Woods Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Dresher Woods Dr pet-friendly?
No, 616 Dresher Woods Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 616 Dresher Woods Dr offer parking?
Yes, 616 Dresher Woods Dr offers parking.
Does 616 Dresher Woods Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 Dresher Woods Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Dresher Woods Dr have a pool?
No, 616 Dresher Woods Dr does not have a pool.
Does 616 Dresher Woods Dr have accessible units?
No, 616 Dresher Woods Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Dresher Woods Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Dresher Woods Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Dresher Woods Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 616 Dresher Woods Dr has units with air conditioning.
