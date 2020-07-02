616 Dresher Woods Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 08/01/20 This upscale 2nd story end unit is one of the largest floor plans in the development with extra windows and daylight. Spacious great room w/cathedral ceiling, gas fireplace, recessed lighting, built-in bookcases, alcove w/closet, and French doors to balcony. Dining room w/recessed lighting. Adjacent breakfast bar seats three comfortably. Kitchen boasts generous counter space, 42 inch maple cabinets, gas range, built-in micro, SS sink w/disposal, and maple floors. Office/library offers plenty of natural daylight and ample space for a desk, couch, bookcases & more. Double doors lead to master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, and wall of windows overlooking woods. Master bath w/tile floor, walk in shower, & maple vanity & cabinet. Hall bath w/tiled floor tub, & maple vanity. Also includes a laundry room, & 2nd bedroom.



$40 application fee required, includes background/credit check. First month rent, last month rent and one month security deposit due upon signing a lease. Due to the current pandemic, we will provide a video of the apartment prior to scheduling in-person showings.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5880612)