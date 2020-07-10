Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cc payments cats allowed e-payments internet access online portal

Overlook Apartments is located in prestigious Abington Township. Overlook offers the convenience of nearby shopping and restaurants without the congestion of the city. Overlook apartments in Abington, PA provides peaceful apartments that provide the comforts and amenities you want in your home, that include air conditioning, 24-hour maintenance and laundry facilities and parking on-site. Overlook is a comfortable community with only 32 units close to public transportation, shopping, major highways, and restaurants, Abington Hospital, Arcadia, Penn State and Tyler Campuses.