Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Overlook

1569 Edge Hill Rd · (813) 993-0587
Location

1569 Edge Hill Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19001
Abington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A5 · Avail. now

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Overlook.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
cats allowed
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Overlook Apartments is located in prestigious Abington Township. Overlook offers the convenience of nearby shopping and restaurants without the congestion of the city. Overlook apartments in Abington, PA provides peaceful apartments that provide the comforts and amenities you want in your home, that include air conditioning, 24-hour maintenance and laundry facilities and parking on-site. Overlook is a comfortable community with only 32 units close to public transportation, shopping, major highways, and restaurants, Abington Hospital, Arcadia, Penn State and Tyler Campuses.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
limit: 2 cat maximum
rent: $15/month per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Overlook have any available units?
Overlook has a unit available for $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Overlook have?
Some of Overlook's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
Overlook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Overlook pet-friendly?
Yes, Overlook is pet friendly.
Does Overlook offer parking?
Yes, Overlook offers parking.
Does Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
No, Overlook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Overlook have a pool?
No, Overlook does not have a pool.
Does Overlook have accessible units?
No, Overlook does not have accessible units.
Does Overlook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Overlook has units with dishwashers.
Does Overlook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Overlook has units with air conditioning.
