612 GREYCLIFFE LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Magnificent carriage home with distinguished appointments make this Greycliffe home the essence of elegance! Lovely private, park-like setting with walking trails & gazebo. Entering into the home, you will immediately feel welcomed w/the architectural detail, custom mill-work, arched doorways & 9' ceilings. This home is tastefully updated w/hardwood floors t/o 1st flr. Spacious FR features gas fireplace & recessed lights. Kitchen w/breakfast room is a chef's delight boasting 42" cabinets, Wilsonart Gibraltar counters, GE profile appliances, breakfast bar & pantry. Bring your company outside to the private deck or downstairs to the professionally finished walk-out basement. Upstairs you'll find a lovely MBR ste w/sitting rm & MBA w/his & hers vanities, soaking tub & separate shower. The loft is a perfect place for a home office. Spacious 2nd BR & hall bath complete the 2nd level. But that's not all - attic space finished for additional living space or 3rd Bedroom. Conveniently located near major access roads & great shopping. The only thing missing is you!!