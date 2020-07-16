All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:16 PM

612 GREYCLIFFE LN

612 Greycliffe Lane · (866) 677-6937
Location

612 Greycliffe Lane, Montgomery County, PA 19002

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Magnificent carriage home with distinguished appointments make this Greycliffe home the essence of elegance! Lovely private, park-like setting with walking trails & gazebo. Entering into the home, you will immediately feel welcomed w/the architectural detail, custom mill-work, arched doorways & 9' ceilings. This home is tastefully updated w/hardwood floors t/o 1st flr. Spacious FR features gas fireplace & recessed lights. Kitchen w/breakfast room is a chef's delight boasting 42" cabinets, Wilsonart Gibraltar counters, GE profile appliances, breakfast bar & pantry. Bring your company outside to the private deck or downstairs to the professionally finished walk-out basement. Upstairs you'll find a lovely MBR ste w/sitting rm & MBA w/his & hers vanities, soaking tub & separate shower. The loft is a perfect place for a home office. Spacious 2nd BR & hall bath complete the 2nd level. But that's not all - attic space finished for additional living space or 3rd Bedroom. Conveniently located near major access roads & great shopping. The only thing missing is you!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 GREYCLIFFE LN have any available units?
612 GREYCLIFFE LN has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 612 GREYCLIFFE LN have?
Some of 612 GREYCLIFFE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 GREYCLIFFE LN currently offering any rent specials?
612 GREYCLIFFE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 GREYCLIFFE LN pet-friendly?
No, 612 GREYCLIFFE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 612 GREYCLIFFE LN offer parking?
Yes, 612 GREYCLIFFE LN offers parking.
Does 612 GREYCLIFFE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 GREYCLIFFE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 GREYCLIFFE LN have a pool?
No, 612 GREYCLIFFE LN does not have a pool.
Does 612 GREYCLIFFE LN have accessible units?
No, 612 GREYCLIFFE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 612 GREYCLIFFE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 GREYCLIFFE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 GREYCLIFFE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 GREYCLIFFE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
