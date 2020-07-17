All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:48 AM

6 BUCK LANE

6 Buck Lane · (610) 822-3356
Location

6 Buck Lane, Montgomery County, PA 19041
Haverford

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit SECOND FLOOR · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great rental in Lower Merion. 3 Bedrooms, 1 full and 1 Half Bath. Flight upstairs from common entryway to enter into the large living room with decorative fireplace. Large Dining room is adjacent to eat in kitchen with laundry facilities. One Bedroom has attached half bath. The other two bedrooms share the hall bath. and in addition one of the bedrooms has an extra unheated storage room attached to it. Lots of storage, multiple closets, high ceilings, quiet street and owner lives on first floor. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Location is ideal as it is close to transportation (walkable to R5), parks, schools, shopping. On street parking with permit.There is full attic available for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 BUCK LANE have any available units?
6 BUCK LANE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 BUCK LANE have?
Some of 6 BUCK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 BUCK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6 BUCK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 BUCK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6 BUCK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 6 BUCK LANE offer parking?
No, 6 BUCK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6 BUCK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 BUCK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 BUCK LANE have a pool?
No, 6 BUCK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6 BUCK LANE have accessible units?
No, 6 BUCK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6 BUCK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 BUCK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 BUCK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 BUCK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
