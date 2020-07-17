6 BUCK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great rental in Lower Merion. 3 Bedrooms, 1 full and 1 Half Bath. Flight upstairs from common entryway to enter into the large living room with decorative fireplace. Large Dining room is adjacent to eat in kitchen with laundry facilities. One Bedroom has attached half bath. The other two bedrooms share the hall bath. and in addition one of the bedrooms has an extra unheated storage room attached to it. Lots of storage, multiple closets, high ceilings, quiet street and owner lives on first floor. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Location is ideal as it is close to transportation (walkable to R5), parks, schools, shopping. On street parking with permit.There is full attic available for storage.