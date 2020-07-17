All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:20 AM

554 CARSON TERRACE

554 Carson Ter · (215) 328-4800
Location

554 Carson Ter, Montgomery County, PA 19006
Huntingdon Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2171 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
media room
Welcome to sophisticated "Huntingdon Place" community of distinctive architecture with advantage of suburban living located in close proximity to Center City of Philadelphia, many major roads (PA Turnpike, I-95 and Rt.#1 ), shopping and with-in walking distance to the Bethayers train station. Huntingdon Place condominiums provide luxury low maintenance living in highly desired Lower Moreland Township. The 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor pool, 24-hour front desk attendant, secure parking and beautiful community room are just a few of the things Huntingdon Place has to offer. This Stunning LENNOX ELITE penthouse is one of the largest models with over $200,000 in the recent custom upgrades: custom white kitchen with breakfast bar, top of the line stainless steal Miele appliances and quartz counter tops; combined living/dining area with vaulted ceilings perfect for entertaining and has an access to the balcony; the expansive master bedroom includes a private balcony, 2-walk-in closets and a private bath with over-sized handicap accessible frame-less shower, freestanding tub and imported ceramic tiles. The guest bedroom also includes a large walk-in closet and has access to the fully upgraded hall bath with custom handicap accessible shower; The large Loft is overlooking living/dining area and can be used as a home office or Media Room. Full-size laundry area with top of the line washer/dryer and storage cabinets. This unit includes 2-Indoor Assigned Parking Spaces. Award Winning Lower Moreland Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 CARSON TERRACE have any available units?
554 CARSON TERRACE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 554 CARSON TERRACE have?
Some of 554 CARSON TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 CARSON TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
554 CARSON TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 CARSON TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 554 CARSON TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 554 CARSON TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 554 CARSON TERRACE offers parking.
Does 554 CARSON TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 554 CARSON TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 CARSON TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 554 CARSON TERRACE has a pool.
Does 554 CARSON TERRACE have accessible units?
Yes, 554 CARSON TERRACE has accessible units.
Does 554 CARSON TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 554 CARSON TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 554 CARSON TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 554 CARSON TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
