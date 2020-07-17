554 CARSON TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool media room

Welcome to sophisticated "Huntingdon Place" community of distinctive architecture with advantage of suburban living located in close proximity to Center City of Philadelphia, many major roads (PA Turnpike, I-95 and Rt.#1 ), shopping and with-in walking distance to the Bethayers train station. Huntingdon Place condominiums provide luxury low maintenance living in highly desired Lower Moreland Township. The 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor pool, 24-hour front desk attendant, secure parking and beautiful community room are just a few of the things Huntingdon Place has to offer. This Stunning LENNOX ELITE penthouse is one of the largest models with over $200,000 in the recent custom upgrades: custom white kitchen with breakfast bar, top of the line stainless steal Miele appliances and quartz counter tops; combined living/dining area with vaulted ceilings perfect for entertaining and has an access to the balcony; the expansive master bedroom includes a private balcony, 2-walk-in closets and a private bath with over-sized handicap accessible frame-less shower, freestanding tub and imported ceramic tiles. The guest bedroom also includes a large walk-in closet and has access to the fully upgraded hall bath with custom handicap accessible shower; The large Loft is overlooking living/dining area and can be used as a home office or Media Room. Full-size laundry area with top of the line washer/dryer and storage cabinets. This unit includes 2-Indoor Assigned Parking Spaces. Award Winning Lower Moreland Schools!