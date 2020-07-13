All apartments in Audubon
Find more places like Colony Arms Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Audubon, PA
/
Colony Arms Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Colony Arms Apartments

2800 Colony Dr · (610) 624-6239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Audubon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2800 Colony Dr, Audubon, PA 19403

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F= · Avail. Aug 4

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit G+ · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit A- · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colony Arms Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
cc payments
community garden
courtyard
online portal
playground
Colony Arms Apartments is a serene, suburban apartment community that offers a caring staff and superior maintenance. We are proud to offer value to our residents with spacious and affordable apartment homes. Get to work quickly from nearby Route 422. The PA Turnpike, Route 476 and 202 are only minutes away and will speed up your commute to major employment centers including the Route 422 pharmaceutical corridor, the Great Valley Corporate Center and the Valley Forge Corporate Center or Center City, Philadelphia. Enjoy shopping, dining and recreational activities in the King of Prussia-Valley Forge area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $35 application fee
Deposit: equal to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
fee: $250
Parking Details: Off street not reserved.
Storage Details: 1st come

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colony Arms Apartments have any available units?
Colony Arms Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Colony Arms Apartments have?
Some of Colony Arms Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colony Arms Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Colony Arms Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colony Arms Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Colony Arms Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Colony Arms Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Colony Arms Apartments offers parking.
Does Colony Arms Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colony Arms Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colony Arms Apartments have a pool?
No, Colony Arms Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Colony Arms Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Colony Arms Apartments has accessible units.
Does Colony Arms Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Colony Arms Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Colony Arms Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Colony Arms Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Colony Arms Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Audubon 1 BedroomsAudubon 2 Bedrooms
Audubon Accessible ApartmentsAudubon Apartments with Parking
Audubon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PA
Pottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAHaddon Heights, NJCarneys Point, NJHatfield, PANorth Wales, PAWyncote, PACollegeville, PA
Sellersville, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PAMerchantville, NJThorndale, PAAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PAMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PARockledge, PAChester Heights, PAEddystone, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rutgers University-Camden
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity