Colony Arms Apartments

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $35 application fee
Deposit: equal to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
fee: $250
Parking Details: Off street not reserved.
Storage Details: 1st come