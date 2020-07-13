Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry bike storage cc payments community garden courtyard online portal playground

Colony Arms Apartments is a serene, suburban apartment community that offers a caring staff and superior maintenance. We are proud to offer value to our residents with spacious and affordable apartment homes. Get to work quickly from nearby Route 422. The PA Turnpike, Route 476 and 202 are only minutes away and will speed up your commute to major employment centers including the Route 422 pharmaceutical corridor, the Great Valley Corporate Center and the Valley Forge Corporate Center or Center City, Philadelphia. Enjoy shopping, dining and recreational activities in the King of Prussia-Valley Forge area.