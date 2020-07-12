/
huntingdon valley
151 Apartments for rent in Huntingdon Valley, Bryn Athyn, PA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
554 CARSON TERRACE
554 Carson Ter, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2171 sqft
Welcome to sophisticated "Huntingdon Place" community of distinctive architecture with advantage of suburban living located in close proximity to Center City of Philadelphia, many major roads (PA Turnpike, I-95 and Rt.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
950 sqft
Located in Hatboro, this community offers parking, a playground and a pool. Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets and bathtubs. Convenient access to PA Turnpike and Willow Grove Mall.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
The Apartments at Rosewood provide comfortable, convenient garden-style living at reasonable rates that include off-street parking and swimming pool membership! Surrounded by private residences and convenient shopping, The Apartments at Rosewood,
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1075 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Located in the Somerton area of the Northeast, and just a walk away from shopping and public transportation. Station walk is easily accessible to Interstate 95, the Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1569 Edge Hill Rd, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Abington Hospital and Penn State, these Abington Township apartment homes feature on-site parking and laundry, courtyards and spacious closets. An intimate cat-friendly community, with just 32 garden-style apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 7 at 02:56pm
2 Units Available
Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Large studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, intercom entry systems, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community has laundry facilities, landscaping, and public transportation at your door.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
$
82 Units Available
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1167 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Verified
Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Gardens Apartments
13451 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
594 sqft
Apartments include air conditioning, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community offers controlled access, on-site laundry and package acceptance. Located just one block from the Somerton Train Station.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
202 RAY STREET
202 Ray Street, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2294 sqft
Charming 2nd floor unit available right away. Apartment is in great condition. This unit offers 2 good sized bedrooms, a full 3 piece bathroom, modern kitchen with plenty of cabinets, and a super large living room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
7850 OXFORD AVENUE
7850 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$675
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Efficiency apartment, $675 plus utilities, Gas heat, Wall AC, Wall to wall carpeting, Common laundry room, Hot water, water, sewer included.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
961 MEETINGHOUSE RD
961 Meetinghouse Rd, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious, Bright 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape Cod with open floor plan!! Hardwood Flooring in Fireside Living Room, Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Island opening to large eating area, First Floor Family Room and 2 car attached Garage
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
13675 PHILMONT AVENUE
13675 Philmont Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Second floor, 2,000 sq ft condo in Chancellors Court, North East Philadelphia (Philmont and Bustleton Ave). 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, very large (17" x 22") loft. Open floor plan.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
707 RED LION ROAD
707 Red Lion Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1846 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on the first floor.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
3890 ROUND MEADOW LANE
3890 Round Meadow Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1566 sqft
Very Clean Three Bedroom ranch with Brand new central air. Driveway parking. Fenced in Backyard. Pets allowed. Finished basement. Washer, Dryer included in rent. Tenants pays all utilities. Owner has strict credit score requirements
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
721 RED LION ROAD
721 Red Lion Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1846 sqft
2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment with new granite kitchen and new bathroom. This property flooring has all laminated , +Center Air-condition and heating
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
117 GARDNER STREET
117 Gardner Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1732 sqft
This twin is located in Greater Northeast Philadelphia. 3 story house in a quiet neighborhood on a private one way street. The building is in very good condition with a finished basement and large deck on the second floor next to the kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
66 BELMONT STATION
66 Belmont Station, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Lovely second floor condo with two bedrooms. Immaculate. Newer bath. Owner pays association dues. Covid forms must be on file with agent before any showings. Credit and background check will be completed on any applicant.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
13071 CARDELLA PLACE
13071 Cardella Place, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1800 sqft
Look no further and Move right in to this beautiful 2-bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor duplex. This unit is conveniently located to public transportation and shopping. Spacious kitchen and lots of storage space.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
515 N YORK ROAD
515 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 515 N YORK ROAD in Willow Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
750 sqft
Close to Penbryn Park and the Keswick Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and offer extra storage for convenience. Apartment community amenities include parking, 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
9 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$860
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
