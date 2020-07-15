418 Conshohocken State Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities tennis court

Spacious 4BD/1.5BA Gladwyne Home Available Now! - Available Now, at 418 Conshohoken State Rd., located in the Gladwyne section of Pennsylvania, we have an amazing rental option for you to consider! This beautiful, incredibly spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a backyard, basement, and a driveway! The gorgeous kitchen is equipped with tile flooring, white shaker cabinets, a refrigerator, stove, and ample cabinet/counter room! The living room boasts shiny, hardwood flooring. Ceiling fans included for your comfort!



Very convenient to the Ardmore and Wynnewood train stations. Only 7 minutes by car to Ardmore station and Wynnewood station is 9 minutes away. Close to Whole Foods in Wynnewood and Suburban Square shopping center in Ardmore. Neighborhood parks and tennis courts are awesome! Very lovely environment to raise your family.



Schedule your showing while this amazing rental remains available!



For a virtual tour click here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=W2gMDZjFfz5



** First, last, and security to move in**

All moving funds must be certified.

