Montgomery County, PA
418 Conshohocken State Rd.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

418 Conshohocken State Rd.

418 Conshohocken State Road · (215) 383-1439
Location

418 Conshohocken State Road, Montgomery County, PA 19035

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 418 Conshohocken State Rd. · Avail. now

$2,590

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1883 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
tennis court
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
tennis court
Spacious 4BD/1.5BA Gladwyne Home Available Now! - Available Now, at 418 Conshohoken State Rd., located in the Gladwyne section of Pennsylvania, we have an amazing rental option for you to consider! This beautiful, incredibly spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a backyard, basement, and a driveway! The gorgeous kitchen is equipped with tile flooring, white shaker cabinets, a refrigerator, stove, and ample cabinet/counter room! The living room boasts shiny, hardwood flooring. Ceiling fans included for your comfort!

Very convenient to the Ardmore and Wynnewood train stations. Only 7 minutes by car to Ardmore station and Wynnewood station is 9 minutes away. Close to Whole Foods in Wynnewood and Suburban Square shopping center in Ardmore. Neighborhood parks and tennis courts are awesome! Very lovely environment to raise your family.

Schedule your showing while this amazing rental remains available!

For a virtual tour click here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=W2gMDZjFfz5

TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe
** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE4554575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Conshohocken State Rd. have any available units?
418 Conshohocken State Rd. has a unit available for $2,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 418 Conshohocken State Rd. have?
Some of 418 Conshohocken State Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Conshohocken State Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
418 Conshohocken State Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Conshohocken State Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 418 Conshohocken State Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 418 Conshohocken State Rd. offer parking?
No, 418 Conshohocken State Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 418 Conshohocken State Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Conshohocken State Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Conshohocken State Rd. have a pool?
No, 418 Conshohocken State Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 418 Conshohocken State Rd. have accessible units?
No, 418 Conshohocken State Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Conshohocken State Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Conshohocken State Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Conshohocken State Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Conshohocken State Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
