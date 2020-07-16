All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:55 PM

209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE

209 Dresher Woods Drive · (215) 343-8200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

209 Dresher Woods Drive, Montgomery County, PA 19025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Easy carefree lifestyle. Award winning Upper Dublin School District. The location close to PA Turnpike and Rt 309 makes driving to Philadelphia, Allentown or NJ an easy commute. This bright and sun filled two story home provides modern features. Living room includes a gas fireplace with built in nook for the tv. The adjacent Formal dining room has a large double window. A modern kitchen provides plenty cabinet space, NEW gas range, NEW dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Upstairs the master BR has a beautiful vaulted ceiling, Built in wall unit for the tv and large walk-in closet with closet organizers. A spacious master bath includes a double wide mirror with maple vanity. The 2nd BR offers plenty of room and a large double wide closet. The 2nd floor laundry room is so convenient and the washer & Dryer are included. Come see this beautiful home and enjoy all it has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
