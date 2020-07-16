209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

Easy carefree lifestyle. Award winning Upper Dublin School District. The location close to PA Turnpike and Rt 309 makes driving to Philadelphia, Allentown or NJ an easy commute. This bright and sun filled two story home provides modern features. Living room includes a gas fireplace with built in nook for the tv. The adjacent Formal dining room has a large double window. A modern kitchen provides plenty cabinet space, NEW gas range, NEW dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Upstairs the master BR has a beautiful vaulted ceiling, Built in wall unit for the tv and large walk-in closet with closet organizers. A spacious master bath includes a double wide mirror with maple vanity. The 2nd BR offers plenty of room and a large double wide closet. The 2nd floor laundry room is so convenient and the washer & Dryer are included. Come see this beautiful home and enjoy all it has to offer.