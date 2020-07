Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Location! Location! Location! Enjoy living in a freshly painted boutique condominium nestled in a park like setting. Convenient to shopping, Manayunk, the Cynwyd Trail & access to the Schuykill Expressway. 10 minutes from Center City. This corner 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is flooded with natural light. Sliding glass doors in the spacious living room/dining room open to a balcony with spectacular views of the woods. The eat-in galley kitchen has plenty of cabinets & a newer refrigerator (2018). The sun filled master bedroom features lots of closets & an updated en suite master bath (2016). The second bedroom can serve as either an office or bedroom. Off the hall is a second updated full bath with stall shower (2016). A hallway closet holds the stackable washer & dryer (2019). Hardwood floors throughout. 1 assigned parking space. Outdoor in-ground swimming pool. All these amenities plus located in award winning Lower Merion School District.