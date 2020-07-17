1525 W MAIN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful farmhouse colonial on large lot, (lawn cutting included with rent) has been completely renovated. Renovations include new roof, windows, brand new kitchen and baths, new electrical system, new flooring, completely painted both interior ally and externally. This large four (4) bedroom home has two brand new heating and central systems. One HVAC system is for the first floor, and the second HVAC system is for the second floor. There is a full walk up attic and a full basement. A large living room/great room with fireplace, plus a large dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is beautiful. Loads of privacy in rear yard and side yard which is cut by owner. Beautiful covered porches complete this perfect home. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator are included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities plus sewer and water. Immediate occupancy is possible for a tenant with good credit. COVID-19 mandates must be followed before showings. COVID-19 Property Access forms must be filed in Listing Office before any showings.