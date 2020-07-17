All apartments in Montgomery County
1525 W MAIN STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:36 PM

1525 W MAIN STREET

1525 West Main Street · (215) 322-2020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1525 West Main Street, Montgomery County, PA 19426

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2170 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful farmhouse colonial on large lot, (lawn cutting included with rent) has been completely renovated. Renovations include new roof, windows, brand new kitchen and baths, new electrical system, new flooring, completely painted both interior ally and externally. This large four (4) bedroom home has two brand new heating and central systems. One HVAC system is for the first floor, and the second HVAC system is for the second floor. There is a full walk up attic and a full basement. A large living room/great room with fireplace, plus a large dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is beautiful. Loads of privacy in rear yard and side yard which is cut by owner. Beautiful covered porches complete this perfect home. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator are included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities plus sewer and water. Immediate occupancy is possible for a tenant with good credit. COVID-19 mandates must be followed before showings. COVID-19 Property Access forms must be filed in Listing Office before any showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 W MAIN STREET have any available units?
1525 W MAIN STREET has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1525 W MAIN STREET have?
Some of 1525 W MAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 W MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1525 W MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 W MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1525 W MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1525 W MAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 1525 W MAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1525 W MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 W MAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 W MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1525 W MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1525 W MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1525 W MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 W MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 W MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 W MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1525 W MAIN STREET has units with air conditioning.
