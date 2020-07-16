135 WOODWINDS DRIVE

Amenities

Welcome to The Courts at Brynwood by W.B. Homes . Beautiful, one year old end-unit townhome in the award-winning Methacton School district. First floor living room with french doors to your left of foyer (also can be study/office)with outdoor patio. Two car garage. Second level of this home is very OPEN CONCEPT. Follow the beautiful wood floors into the gourmet eat in kitchen with large island, gray tones quartz counter tops and winter white cabinets. Includes stainless steel appliances with 5 burner gas range, microwave, fridge and dishwasher. Dining room to your right as well as a nice size composite deck to relax with cup of morning coffee. A powder room and coat closet complete this level. Third floor has master bedroom with master bath with double bowl vanity, large shower, walkin closet. 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath and full size laundry room complete this floor. Community features a beautiful central park area, fenced-in tot lot, plentiful green space. Conveniently located just off Germantown Pike and Route 29 for easy commuter access. Brynwood community offers easy access to endless recreational opportunities, scenic parks, shopping venues, and major commuting routes.