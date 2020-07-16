All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

135 WOODWINDS DRIVE

135 Woodwinds Dr · (610) 792-5900
Location

135 Woodwinds Dr, Montgomery County, PA 19426

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1826 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Welcome to The Courts at Brynwood by W.B. Homes . Beautiful, one year old end-unit townhome in the award-winning Methacton School district. First floor living room with french doors to your left of foyer (also can be study/office)with outdoor patio. Two car garage. Second level of this home is very OPEN CONCEPT. Follow the beautiful wood floors into the gourmet eat in kitchen with large island, gray tones quartz counter tops and winter white cabinets. Includes stainless steel appliances with 5 burner gas range, microwave, fridge and dishwasher. Dining room to your right as well as a nice size composite deck to relax with cup of morning coffee. A powder room and coat closet complete this level. Third floor has master bedroom with master bath with double bowl vanity, large shower, walkin closet. 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath and full size laundry room complete this floor. Community features a beautiful central park area, fenced-in tot lot, plentiful green space. Conveniently located just off Germantown Pike and Route 29 for easy commuter access. Brynwood community offers easy access to endless recreational opportunities, scenic parks, shopping venues, and major commuting routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 WOODWINDS DRIVE have any available units?
135 WOODWINDS DRIVE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 WOODWINDS DRIVE have?
Some of 135 WOODWINDS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 WOODWINDS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
135 WOODWINDS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 WOODWINDS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 135 WOODWINDS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 135 WOODWINDS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 135 WOODWINDS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 135 WOODWINDS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 WOODWINDS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 WOODWINDS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 135 WOODWINDS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 135 WOODWINDS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 135 WOODWINDS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 135 WOODWINDS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 WOODWINDS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 WOODWINDS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 WOODWINDS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
