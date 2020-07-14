127 MILL ROAD

Amenities

Beautiful upscale 2nd floor 2-bedroom flat with covered balcony entry in East Norriton. NO PETS!!! MIN credit score 640. Income must be documented. Gourmet kitchen: white shaker cabinets, quartz countertop, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, electric oven/range, microwave), and overhead & under cabinet lighting. Open concept with laminated flooring throughout is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Two good-sized bedrooms with ample closets. Clean bathroom. Front-loading stacked washer/dryer within unit. 2 parking spots available in driveway. Conveniently situated to 476, 202, 276, & 76, shopping, & eateries. Showings available weekend mornings.