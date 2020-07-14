All apartments in Montgomery County
127 MILL ROAD
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:16 PM

127 MILL ROAD

127 Mill Road · (610) 640-9300
Location

127 Mill Road, Montgomery County, PA 19401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2ND FLOOR · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful upscale 2nd floor 2-bedroom flat with covered balcony entry in East Norriton. NO PETS!!! MIN credit score 640. Income must be documented. Gourmet kitchen: white shaker cabinets, quartz countertop, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, electric oven/range, microwave), and overhead & under cabinet lighting. Open concept with laminated flooring throughout is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Two good-sized bedrooms with ample closets. Clean bathroom. Front-loading stacked washer/dryer within unit. 2 parking spots available in driveway. Conveniently situated to 476, 202, 276, & 76, shopping, & eateries. Showings available weekend mornings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 MILL ROAD have any available units?
127 MILL ROAD has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 MILL ROAD have?
Some of 127 MILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 MILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
127 MILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 MILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 127 MILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 127 MILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 127 MILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 127 MILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 MILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 MILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 127 MILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 127 MILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 127 MILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 127 MILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 MILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 MILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 MILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
