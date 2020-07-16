Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

5127 Dogwood Trail Available 05/01/20 Spacious Townhouse in Parkland School District - This Parkland townhouse was built in 2014 and has numerous upgrades. Hardwood floors, a soaring two story great room on the first floor, granite counter-tops, a 2-car garage, 1st floor master suite, and 2nd floor loft are just some of the amenities included in this home. This property, located in Upper Macungie Township is close to major interstates, shopping and entertainment!



We're eager to consider non-smoking applicants with verifiable income and a minimum credit score of 625



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3538046)