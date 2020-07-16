All apartments in Lehigh County
Lehigh County, PA
5127 Dogwood Trail
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

5127 Dogwood Trail

5127 Dogwood Trail · (610) 421-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5127 Dogwood Trail, Lehigh County, PA 18104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5127 Dogwood Trail · Avail. now

$2,025

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1956 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5127 Dogwood Trail Available 05/01/20 Spacious Townhouse in Parkland School District - This Parkland townhouse was built in 2014 and has numerous upgrades. Hardwood floors, a soaring two story great room on the first floor, granite counter-tops, a 2-car garage, 1st floor master suite, and 2nd floor loft are just some of the amenities included in this home. This property, located in Upper Macungie Township is close to major interstates, shopping and entertainment!

We're eager to consider non-smoking applicants with verifiable income and a minimum credit score of 625

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3538046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 Dogwood Trail have any available units?
5127 Dogwood Trail has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5127 Dogwood Trail have?
Some of 5127 Dogwood Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5127 Dogwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Dogwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Dogwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5127 Dogwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh County.
Does 5127 Dogwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5127 Dogwood Trail offers parking.
Does 5127 Dogwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5127 Dogwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Dogwood Trail have a pool?
No, 5127 Dogwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5127 Dogwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 5127 Dogwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Dogwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5127 Dogwood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5127 Dogwood Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5127 Dogwood Trail has units with air conditioning.
