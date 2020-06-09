528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room bbq/grill

Great renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath twin on a secluded street in King of Prussia that could be a model home for Pottery Barn. From the front porch to the fenced yard with a covered patio, this open concept home has it all. New windows & doors, recessed and upgraded lighting. A beautiful kitchen with quartz counters and white subway tiled backsplash, soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a farm sink. Off the kitchen, a convenient first floor laundry with stackable washer and dryer and a full bath with tiled flooring and seamless glass, subway tiled shower. Upstairs there are 3 sizable bedrooms with great closet space & all have ceiling fans and recessed LED lights. The bedrooms are serviced by an upgraded hall bath with shower/ tub and tiled walls with decorative glass tile insert. There is an unfinished basement that can be used for storage, home office, or game room. The privacy-fenced backyard has a beautifully manicured lawn and is great for a barbeque, sun bathing or playing with the dog. If it's raining, no need to go inside...Just hang out under the covered patio and listen to the rain. This home is convenient to all major highways, King of Prussia Mall, and Valley Forge Park.