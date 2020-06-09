All apartments in King of Prussia
King of Prussia, PA
528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD
528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD

528 Lower East Valley Forge Rd · (484) 902-8880
Location

528 Lower East Valley Forge Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1502 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
bbq/grill
Great renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath twin on a secluded street in King of Prussia that could be a model home for Pottery Barn. From the front porch to the fenced yard with a covered patio, this open concept home has it all. New windows & doors, recessed and upgraded lighting. A beautiful kitchen with quartz counters and white subway tiled backsplash, soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a farm sink. Off the kitchen, a convenient first floor laundry with stackable washer and dryer and a full bath with tiled flooring and seamless glass, subway tiled shower. Upstairs there are 3 sizable bedrooms with great closet space & all have ceiling fans and recessed LED lights. The bedrooms are serviced by an upgraded hall bath with shower/ tub and tiled walls with decorative glass tile insert. There is an unfinished basement that can be used for storage, home office, or game room. The privacy-fenced backyard has a beautifully manicured lawn and is great for a barbeque, sun bathing or playing with the dog. If it's raining, no need to go inside...Just hang out under the covered patio and listen to the rain. This home is convenient to all major highways, King of Prussia Mall, and Valley Forge Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD have any available units?
528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in King of Prussia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly King of Prussia Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD have?
Some of 528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD offer parking?
No, 528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
