939 Broad Street Available 07/04/20 Amazing Remodeled 2.5 Bedroom Home in Emmaus - Don't miss out on the opportunity to call one of these Highly sought after homes your own. This small community of 6 homes is like no other in Emmaus, All of these homes have been remodeled from top to bottom and have all the new amenities and conveniences of a New Modern home, yet the old world charm of a Historic Building. Each one of these private homes have rented immediately after being listed. This rare home is a 2.5 bedroom 1 bath. Like all the others in this building, this Home has be completely remodeled from top to bottom. Everything is brand new. Some of the features are 2 large bedrooms, an office alcove, Laundry room on second floor. New plumbing, Electrical, HVAC ( gas heat and central air) new energy efficient windows and doors, new thick insulation for efficient heating bills, new drywall, new trim, new hardwood floors and tile, new bathroom with tile surround and built in shelf, new kitchen, Granite counter tops, soft close doors on cabinets, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen, LED lights, exposed brick walls, front and back porches with composite decking, no lawn to mow or snow to shovel. Off street parking and in a small community setting. This home will be ready for its new residents in Beginning of July.. High efficient Gas heat. Vaulted ceilings and original oak beams on the third floor. Oak railing with wrought iron spindles. Lots of closet space. Off street parking, Private setting. Don't wait, this won’t last. Good credit is required. No smokers. Email us for a private tour. Do not call, we will only respond to emails.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5827450)