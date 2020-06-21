All apartments in Emmaus
Find more places like 939 Broad Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Emmaus, PA
/
939 Broad Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

939 Broad Street

939 Broad St · (610) 553-5520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Emmaus
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

939 Broad St, Emmaus, PA 18049
Emmaus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 939 Broad Street · Avail. Jul 4

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
939 Broad Street Available 07/04/20 Amazing Remodeled 2.5 Bedroom Home in Emmaus - Don't miss out on the opportunity to call one of these Highly sought after homes your own. This small community of 6 homes is like no other in Emmaus, All of these homes have been remodeled from top to bottom and have all the new amenities and conveniences of a New Modern home, yet the old world charm of a Historic Building. Each one of these private homes have rented immediately after being listed. This rare home is a 2.5 bedroom 1 bath. Like all the others in this building, this Home has be completely remodeled from top to bottom. Everything is brand new. Some of the features are 2 large bedrooms, an office alcove, Laundry room on second floor. New plumbing, Electrical, HVAC ( gas heat and central air) new energy efficient windows and doors, new thick insulation for efficient heating bills, new drywall, new trim, new hardwood floors and tile, new bathroom with tile surround and built in shelf, new kitchen, Granite counter tops, soft close doors on cabinets, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen, LED lights, exposed brick walls, front and back porches with composite decking, no lawn to mow or snow to shovel. Off street parking and in a small community setting. This home will be ready for its new residents in Beginning of July.. High efficient Gas heat. Vaulted ceilings and original oak beams on the third floor. Oak railing with wrought iron spindles. Lots of closet space. Off street parking, Private setting. Don't wait, this won’t last. Good credit is required. No smokers. Email us for a private tour. Do not call, we will only respond to emails.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 Broad Street have any available units?
939 Broad Street has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 939 Broad Street have?
Some of 939 Broad Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
939 Broad Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Broad Street pet-friendly?
No, 939 Broad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emmaus.
Does 939 Broad Street offer parking?
Yes, 939 Broad Street does offer parking.
Does 939 Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 Broad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Broad Street have a pool?
No, 939 Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 939 Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 939 Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 939 Broad Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 939 Broad Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 939 Broad Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 939 Broad Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Meadows
100 Eagle Dr
Emmaus, PA 18049

Similar Pages

Emmaus 1 BedroomsEmmaus 2 Bedrooms
Emmaus 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEmmaus Apartments with Balcony
Emmaus Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PA
Hatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAMacungie, PAPerkasie, PAAudubon, PAHatfield, PAWashington, NJNorth Wales, PA
Wyncote, PAShillington, PACollegeville, PASellersville, PABreinigsville, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PAAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PADublin, PABangor, PAWilson, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity