2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:05 PM
15 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Easton, PA
Wilson
6 Units Available
Lafayette Towers Apartment Homes
2040 Lehigh St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1261 sqft
For Those Who Want More...Discover luxury living at Lafayette Towers, a friendly and relaxing high-rise community with a number of unique amenities at your disposal.
4 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.
Wilson
4 Units Available
Washington Court
1901 Washington Blvd, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1100 sqft
Comfort, Convenience & Affordability combine to make Washington Court Apartments one of the most valuable living experiences in the Lehigh Valley (Heat is included!).
West Ward
1 Unit Available
124 N.13 th Second fl
124 N 13th St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Easton near Silk apts. 2/3 br 2 bath second fl - Property Id: 257391 Nice spacious 2nd FL, parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257391 Property Id 257391 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5690921)
Downtown Easton
1 Unit Available
5 N Bank Street
5 N Bank St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
2200 sqft
Beautiful, ENORMOUS top floor apartment awaits your arrival! Located in the heart of downtown Easton, this massive and charming space offers beautiful original wood floors, high ceilings and character that hearken back to the industrial days.
Upper Pohatcong
72 Units Available
Sycamore Landing
1000 Birch Ln, Phillipsburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1239 sqft
Beautifully finished apartment homes as well as services, features and amenities that will make you feel like you are on vacation year-round.
1 Unit Available
686 HONEYBROOK CIR
686 Honeybrook Circle, Lopatcong Overlook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Move in ready first floor unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Open LR/DR with hardwood floors ,gas fireplace, glass sliding doors leading to rear patio. Full kitchen with newer SS appliances, newer washer/dryer in the unit.
1 Unit Available
834 HONEYBROOK CIR
834 Honeybrook Circle, Lopatcong Overlook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1155 sqft
WOW - completely updated 2nd floor condo for rent. Freshly painted. All new appliances, countertop and backsplash in the kitchen. Both bathrooms completely re-done. Brand New Carpeting through-out.
Results within 10 miles of Easton
South Bethlehem
7 Units Available
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1177 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
10 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
West Bethlehem
6 Units Available
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
11 West 2nd Street
11 West 2nd Street, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1088 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Riverport Condo located on the second level of the gated building. Featuring a gourmet kitchen with Granite counters, hardwood floors, and balcony, this is an excellent unit.
1 Unit Available
1984 Mattis Street
1984 Mattis Street, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1263 sqft
Refined style, convenience of location and way of life. This Society Hill first floor rental has been stunningly remodeled with a perfectly balanced color palette and high end finishes.
