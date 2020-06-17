All apartments in Easton
Find more places like 601 Northampton Street.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

601 Northampton Street

601 Northampton Street · (484) 767-9962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 Northampton Street, Easton, PA 18042
West Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Be the first to live in this beautifully restored building! Located at the crossroads of historic downtown & #westwardwonderful, these will not disappoint! New windows, flooring, gas furnace hot water heater and central A/C. Inside, the kitchens feature an open concept layout with stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas range. Countertop is contemporary granite. Bedroom has plenty of closet space, new bathroom includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Efficient LED-recessed lighting and in unit washer and dryer round out the space. Sited in an accessible spot for LANTA, commuting routes, or walk to your heart's content to the many local bodegas, shops, parks, trails, & eateries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Northampton Street have any available units?
601 Northampton Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 601 Northampton Street have?
Some of 601 Northampton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Northampton Street currently offering any rent specials?
601 Northampton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Northampton Street pet-friendly?
No, 601 Northampton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Easton.
Does 601 Northampton Street offer parking?
Yes, 601 Northampton Street does offer parking.
Does 601 Northampton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Northampton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Northampton Street have a pool?
No, 601 Northampton Street does not have a pool.
Does 601 Northampton Street have accessible units?
No, 601 Northampton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Northampton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Northampton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Northampton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 601 Northampton Street has units with air conditioning.
