601 Northampton Street

Be the first to live in this beautifully restored building! Located at the crossroads of historic downtown & #westwardwonderful, these will not disappoint! New windows, flooring, gas furnace hot water heater and central A/C. Inside, the kitchens feature an open concept layout with stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas range. Countertop is contemporary granite. Bedroom has plenty of closet space, new bathroom includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Efficient LED-recessed lighting and in unit washer and dryer round out the space. Sited in an accessible spot for LANTA, commuting routes, or walk to your heart's content to the many local bodegas, shops, parks, trails, & eateries.