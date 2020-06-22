All apartments in Easton
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:48 PM

506 Berwick Street

506 W Berwick St · (484) 860-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

506 W Berwick St, Easton, PA 18042
Easton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
key fob access
Spacious, open concept 2 bedroom in a private, secured building awaits your arrival! This bright 2 bedroom unit located on the second level features keyless entry, updated flooring, granite countertops, neutral decor and updated appliances such and microwave and dishwasher. Rounding off this lovely unit is is off street parking for tenants behind the building. Close to 78, shopping, eateries, and downtown Easton. Landlord will accept dogs at their discretion depending on breed and size. There is an extra dog deposit of $250 and $40/month pet fee in addition to the rent if dog is approved. Tenant is responsible for water, electric ( heating/ cooling) internet, and cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Berwick Street have any available units?
506 Berwick Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 506 Berwick Street have?
Some of 506 Berwick Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Berwick Street currently offering any rent specials?
506 Berwick Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Berwick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Berwick Street is pet friendly.
Does 506 Berwick Street offer parking?
Yes, 506 Berwick Street does offer parking.
Does 506 Berwick Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 Berwick Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Berwick Street have a pool?
No, 506 Berwick Street does not have a pool.
Does 506 Berwick Street have accessible units?
No, 506 Berwick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Berwick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Berwick Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Berwick Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Berwick Street does not have units with air conditioning.
