506 Berwick Street

Spacious, open concept 2 bedroom in a private, secured building awaits your arrival! This bright 2 bedroom unit located on the second level features keyless entry, updated flooring, granite countertops, neutral decor and updated appliances such and microwave and dishwasher. Rounding off this lovely unit is is off street parking for tenants behind the building. Close to 78, shopping, eateries, and downtown Easton. Landlord will accept dogs at their discretion depending on breed and size. There is an extra dog deposit of $250 and $40/month pet fee in addition to the rent if dog is approved. Tenant is responsible for water, electric ( heating/ cooling) internet, and cable.