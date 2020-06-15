All apartments in Easton
Find more places like 5 N Bank Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Easton, PA
/
5 N Bank Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:49 PM

5 N Bank Street

5 N Bank St · (484) 860-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Easton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5 N Bank St, Easton, PA 18042
Downtown Easton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, ENORMOUS top floor apartment awaits your arrival! Located in the heart of downtown Easton, this massive and charming space offers beautiful original wood floors, high ceilings and character that hearken back to the industrial days. The bright and airy feeling is in part due to the continuous southern, western & eastern light that floods this space all day long. You are first greeted by a large open concept kitchen/ dining/living room. ANOTHER, second, large southern facing living room is located at the other end of this unit. 2 large bedrooms each equipped with their own bathroom, small office area, plus another full bathroom make this space complete. BONUS: in unit FULL SIZE washer and dryer. Conveniently located to Easton Public Market, amazing local eateries, shopping commuting routes. This space does not disappoint! Available July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 N Bank Street have any available units?
5 N Bank Street has a unit available for $1,835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 N Bank Street have?
Some of 5 N Bank Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 N Bank Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 N Bank Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 N Bank Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 N Bank Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Easton.
Does 5 N Bank Street offer parking?
Yes, 5 N Bank Street does offer parking.
Does 5 N Bank Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 N Bank Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 N Bank Street have a pool?
No, 5 N Bank Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 N Bank Street have accessible units?
No, 5 N Bank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 N Bank Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 N Bank Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 N Bank Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 N Bank Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5 N Bank Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Washington Court
1901 Washington Blvd
Easton, PA 18042
Lafayette Towers Apartment Homes
2040 Lehigh St
Easton, PA 18042
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir
Easton, PA 18045

Similar Pages

Easton 1 BedroomsEaston 2 Bedrooms
Easton Apartments with BalconyEaston Apartments with Parking
Easton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAHorsham, PAPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PA
Pottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PABlue Bell, PAEmmaus, PA
Macungie, PAFeasterville, PASuccasunna, NJPerkasie, PAAudubon, PANewton, NJRaritan, NJHatfield, PAWashington, NJNorth Wales, PAWyncote, PACollegeville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lafayette CollegeMoravian College
Muhlenberg CollegeNorthampton County Area Community College
University of Pennsylvania
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity