5 N Bank Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Beautiful, ENORMOUS top floor apartment awaits your arrival! Located in the heart of downtown Easton, this massive and charming space offers beautiful original wood floors, high ceilings and character that hearken back to the industrial days. The bright and airy feeling is in part due to the continuous southern, western & eastern light that floods this space all day long. You are first greeted by a large open concept kitchen/ dining/living room. ANOTHER, second, large southern facing living room is located at the other end of this unit. 2 large bedrooms each equipped with their own bathroom, small office area, plus another full bathroom make this space complete. BONUS: in unit FULL SIZE washer and dryer. Conveniently located to Easton Public Market, amazing local eateries, shopping commuting routes. This space does not disappoint! Available July 1.