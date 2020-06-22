220 Bushkill Street

Amenities

This 1 bedroom apartment features an open floor plan, modern

granite kitchen and tiled bathroom, hardwood throughout- all in

Easton's Historic Downtown! This apartment has its own in-unit washer

and dryer, as well as energy efficient mini-split units for heating

and cooling. Tenant pays electric and water. Landlord pays trash and sewer, snow removal on property. Additional secured storage in the basement. This is a

3rd floor apartment in a 3-unit building. No pets, no yard access,

street parking only. TO QUALIFY: 620 Credit score or higher, Minimum monthly income $3,300 per month. $30 application fee, to cover credit, eviction and background check. Non-Smoking Building.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/220-bushkill-st-easton-pa-18042-usa-unit-3-third-floor/812471bf-9949-4ff5-81de-fc1e9bf6f273



No Pets Allowed



