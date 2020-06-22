All apartments in Easton
220 Bushkill Street

220 Bushkill Street · No Longer Available
Location

220 Bushkill Street, Easton, PA 18042
Downtown Easton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 1 bedroom apartment features an open floor plan, modern
granite kitchen and tiled bathroom, hardwood throughout- all in
Easton's Historic Downtown! This apartment has its own in-unit washer
and dryer, as well as energy efficient mini-split units for heating
and cooling. Tenant pays electric and water. Landlord pays trash and sewer, snow removal on property. Additional secured storage in the basement. This is a
3rd floor apartment in a 3-unit building. No pets, no yard access,
street parking only. TO QUALIFY: 620 Credit score or higher, Minimum monthly income $3,300 per month. $30 application fee, to cover credit, eviction and background check. Non-Smoking Building.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/220-bushkill-st-easton-pa-18042-usa-unit-3-third-floor/812471bf-9949-4ff5-81de-fc1e9bf6f273

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Bushkill Street have any available units?
220 Bushkill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Easton, PA.
What amenities does 220 Bushkill Street have?
Some of 220 Bushkill Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Bushkill Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 Bushkill Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Bushkill Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 Bushkill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Easton.
Does 220 Bushkill Street offer parking?
No, 220 Bushkill Street does not offer parking.
Does 220 Bushkill Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Bushkill Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Bushkill Street have a pool?
No, 220 Bushkill Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 Bushkill Street have accessible units?
No, 220 Bushkill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Bushkill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Bushkill Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Bushkill Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 Bushkill Street has units with air conditioning.
