Renovation of this classic Borough barn has led to an ultra unique "industrial-rustic" two bedroom rental in Doylestown. Second floor with high ceilings and exposed beams, open floor plan, full kitchen with high end appliances (including a dishwasher), dining room space, walk in pantry, huge island, and half bath. First floor with two bedrooms, full bath, washer / dryer, and private garage. Parking also available on site. Quiet street. One of a kind!