1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Doylestown, PA
Last updated June 11 at 07:00pm
4 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
799 sqft
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
Last updated June 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Fonthill Apartments
504 Fonthill Dr, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
524 sqft
Minutes from Routes 313, 611 and 202. Suburban community within two miles of Delaware Valley College. Fully equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern appliances. Lots of closet space.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
60 W STATE STREET
60 West State Street, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1000 sqft
Great one bedroom apartment in the heart of Doylestown Boro. Upon entering take notice to extra wide stairwell leading to the updated second floor apartment. This unit boasts an updated kitchen with s.s.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
106 E STATE STREET
106 E State St, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
873 sqft
The Heart of Doylestown Borough: Five Luxury Apartments Have Been Expertly Designed and Crafted From This Historic Building, Circa 1877. The Henry Lloyd, Esq House is Sidewalk Connected to Town Center - Just a Block to The County Theater.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR
352 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Desirable Doylestown Boro. 2nd Floor Attic Apartment. Entrance from rear of building. Walk to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc. Very private. Nice yard shared with 1st floor tenant. Garage is also shared for storage only.
Results within 5 miles of Doylestown
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
875 sqft
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Results within 10 miles of Doylestown
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
739 sqft
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
13 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
703 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
650 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
8 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
619 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Last updated June 12 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
Garner House
50 S Penn St, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
This updated community offers an intercom system, fitness center, grand lobby, and storage units. Opposite the train station. Controlled access building. On-site maintenance and property manager. Apartments have tub shower and air conditioning.
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
4 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
770 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
$
19 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1612 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
2 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
1156 sqft
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
3 Units Available
Madison Court
1 Madison Avenue, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
660 sqft
Madison Court is located along Madison Avenue at County Line Road in Warminster. This garden-style community features well-appointed apartment homes in a courtyard setting. With abundant windows, the living spaces are open and bright.
Last updated May 21 at 08:01pm
2 Units Available
Maple Hill Apartments
213 Maple Ave, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
630 sqft
Modern studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, air conditioning and balcony or patio in select units. Community has laundry facilities in each building and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated May 19 at 12:24pm
Willow Grove
29 Units Available
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
865 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
28 HILLTOWN PIKE
28 Hilltown Pike, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
2016 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Close to shopping - Hilltown Shopping Center and Montgomery Mall area. Rail service on the Doylestown line accessible at the Colmar station.
