/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
33 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Doylestown, PA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
5 Units Available
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1509 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
11 Units Available
The Metropolitan Doylestown
303 W State St, Doylestown, PA
Studio
$1,460
959 sqft
At the metropolitan doylestown apartments, you will enjoy 10 beautifully landscaped acres in Historic Doylestown in Bucks County, PA. Our spacious, pet-friendly Doylestown apartments feature central air, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and more.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 02:40pm
2 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:32pm
2 Units Available
Fonthill Apartments
504 Fonthill Dr, Doylestown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
790 sqft
Minutes from Routes 313, 611 and 202. Suburban community within two miles of Delaware Valley College. Fully equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern appliances. Lots of closet space.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Summer Hill
4000 Lily Drive, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1921 sqft
Situated just outside of Doylestown, this complex offers two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly townhomes complete with huge floor plans, finished basements, and more. Other amenities include ample storage.
Results within 5 miles of Doylestown
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1030 sqft
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2492 N WHITTMORE STREET
2492 North Whitmore Street, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2660 sqft
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhouse with tons of upgrades is just what you have been waiting for. Plenty of space for the family and for entertaining in the open combination living room/dining room.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
802 PRINCETON DRIVE
802 Princeton Drive, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5760 sqft
Located in the Estates of Warrington Ridge, a home that is grand and spacious yet easy to manage including the reasonable annual taxes! An outstanding location, just minutes from everywhere with A+ rated Central Bucks School District, even the
Results within 10 miles of Doylestown
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
10 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
9 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$860
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
950 sqft
Located in Hatboro, this community offers parking, a playground and a pool. Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets and bathtubs. Convenient access to PA Turnpike and Willow Grove Mall.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
The Apartments at Rosewood provide comfortable, convenient garden-style living at reasonable rates that include off-street parking and swimming pool membership! Surrounded by private residences and convenient shopping, The Apartments at Rosewood,
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting is just one of the reasons to live at this Warrington apartment community. Spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and renovated spaces are a few more. Nearby I-76 rounds out the list.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
$
17 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
366 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
7 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
2 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
1156 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
3 Units Available
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just moments from the shopping and dining along Jacksonville and North York Roads, this community provides residents with amenities ranging from free water service to a sparkling pool. Apartments have new kitchens and appliances.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
Korman Residential At Pinegrove Townhomes
305 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
Quiet two-bedroom townhomes near Byberry Road. Stainless steel appliances, wood floors, private laundry. Furnished units available. Community has a sauna and volleyball courts. Parking and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
978 sqft
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
1 Unit Available
Madison Court
1 Madison Avenue, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
790 sqft
Madison Court is located along Madison Avenue at County Line Road in Warminster. This garden-style community features well-appointed apartment homes in a courtyard setting. With abundant windows, the living spaces are open and bright.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 30 at 03:50pm
1 Unit Available
Maple Hill Apartments
213 Maple Ave, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, air conditioning and balcony or patio in select units. Community has laundry facilities in each building and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Similar Pages
Doylestown 1 BedroomsDoylestown 2 BedroomsDoylestown 3 BedroomsDoylestown Apartments under $1,200Doylestown Apartments under $1,400Doylestown Apartments with Balcony
Doylestown Apartments with GarageDoylestown Apartments with GymDoylestown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDoylestown Apartments with ParkingDoylestown Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAPhillipsburg, NJCollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA