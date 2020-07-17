Amenities

516 Littlecroft Rd Available 07/17/20 3 BEDROOM UPPER DARBY HOME - Welcome home! 3 bedroom home available NOW in Upper Darby! First floor features living room, dining room, and kitchen that leads to a deck! Head upstairs to 2nd floor which includes 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Unfinished basement for storage. Tenant pays PECO and AQUA bills. Tenant supplies their own washer and dryer.



Minimum Requirements:

-600 Credit Score, with no more than $1,000 in collections

-No major criminal history

-No evictions or judgements on your record

-Income must be 3 times the rent



Applications available online at www.homesteadrents.com/vacancies.



Section 8 Vouchers Accepted



