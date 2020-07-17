All apartments in Delaware County
Find more places like 516 Littlecroft Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delaware County, PA
/
516 Littlecroft Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

516 Littlecroft Rd

516 Littlecroft Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

516 Littlecroft Rd, Delaware County, PA 19082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
516 Littlecroft Rd Available 07/17/20 3 BEDROOM UPPER DARBY HOME - Welcome home! 3 bedroom home available NOW in Upper Darby! First floor features living room, dining room, and kitchen that leads to a deck! Head upstairs to 2nd floor which includes 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Unfinished basement for storage. Tenant pays PECO and AQUA bills. Tenant supplies their own washer and dryer.

Minimum Requirements:
-600 Credit Score, with no more than $1,000 in collections
-No major criminal history
-No evictions or judgements on your record
-Income must be 3 times the rent

Applications available online at www.homesteadrents.com/vacancies.

Section 8 Vouchers Accepted

(RLNE5886292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Littlecroft Rd have any available units?
516 Littlecroft Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware County, PA.
Is 516 Littlecroft Rd currently offering any rent specials?
516 Littlecroft Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Littlecroft Rd pet-friendly?
No, 516 Littlecroft Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 516 Littlecroft Rd offer parking?
No, 516 Littlecroft Rd does not offer parking.
Does 516 Littlecroft Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 Littlecroft Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Littlecroft Rd have a pool?
No, 516 Littlecroft Rd does not have a pool.
Does 516 Littlecroft Rd have accessible units?
No, 516 Littlecroft Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Littlecroft Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Littlecroft Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Littlecroft Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Littlecroft Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Penn Street
501 Penn Street
Chester, PA 19013
Windermere Court
116 Windermere Ave
Devon, PA 19087
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd
Boothwyn, PA 19061
West End Flats
444 W Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
Madison Glen Mills
512 Coventry Ln
Chester Heights, PA 19342

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PACherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PAMalvern, PAChester Heights, PAClaymont, DEChesterbrook, PAMedia, PAMorton, PA
East Lansdowne, PAProspect Park, PAEddystone, PADrexel Hill, PABryn Mawr, PANarberth, PAYeadon, PABroomall, PAConshohocken, PAExton, PAPlymouth Meeting, PABeckett, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University