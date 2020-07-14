Amenities
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments!
Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout. With a trusted team of maintenance and leasing staff members, you will quickly come to appreciate the friendly, personalized service we provide. We have 24 hour maintenance and surveillance. Come check out this amazing location where everything you need is within walking distance, the Bus Station, Grocery Store, Laundromat, Restaurants and so much more. Come check us out today!!!