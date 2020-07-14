Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dogs allowed 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities garbage disposal bathtub carpet range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities 24hr maintenance dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry smoke-free community

Welcome to Penn Street Apartments!

Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout. With a trusted team of maintenance and leasing staff members, you will quickly come to appreciate the friendly, personalized service we provide. We have 24 hour maintenance and surveillance. Come check out this amazing location where everything you need is within walking distance, the Bus Station, Grocery Store, Laundromat, Restaurants and so much more. Come check us out today!!!