Penn Street

501 Penn Street · (484) 282-7027
Location

501 Penn Street, Chester, PA 19013

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit P101 · Avail. Oct 20

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit P302 · Avail. Oct 15

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1012 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Penn Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
bathtub
carpet
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
smoke-free community
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments!
Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout. With a trusted team of maintenance and leasing staff members, you will quickly come to appreciate the friendly, personalized service we provide. We have 24 hour maintenance and surveillance. Come check out this amazing location where everything you need is within walking distance, the Bus Station, Grocery Store, Laundromat, Restaurants and so much more. Come check us out today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
Dogs
fee: $250
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Penn Street have any available units?
Penn Street has 3 units available starting at $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Penn Street have?
Some of Penn Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Penn Street currently offering any rent specials?
Penn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Penn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, Penn Street is pet friendly.
Does Penn Street offer parking?
Yes, Penn Street offers parking.
Does Penn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, Penn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Penn Street have a pool?
No, Penn Street does not have a pool.
Does Penn Street have accessible units?
Yes, Penn Street has accessible units.
Does Penn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, Penn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Penn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, Penn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
