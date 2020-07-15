All apartments in Prospect Park
Eldorado Court Apartments

1200 Lincoln Ave · (610) 486-5059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA 19076

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. Oct 29

$1,245

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 04 · Avail. Oct 21

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 35 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eldorado Court Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420. Each home features wall-to-wall carpeting, custom interior paint colors and large private patios/balconies. Select residences offer designer kitchens with white shaker style cabinets and appliances which include a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Our renovated bathrooms feature ceiling height tile tub surround, tile flooring, new vanities, and updated brushed nickel fixtures. All residents enjoy free gas heat and hot water, convenient on-site laundry facilities and ample off-street parking. Located just off I-95 and I-476, Eldorado Court Apartments is close to the Philadelphia International Airport and Boeing. Residents have a short walk across the street to Prospect Park Station and hop on SEPTA's Regional Rail for an effortless commute to Philade

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eldorado Court Apartments have any available units?
Eldorado Court Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Eldorado Court Apartments have?
Some of Eldorado Court Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eldorado Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Eldorado Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eldorado Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Eldorado Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Eldorado Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Eldorado Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Eldorado Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eldorado Court Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eldorado Court Apartments have a pool?
No, Eldorado Court Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Eldorado Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Eldorado Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Eldorado Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eldorado Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Eldorado Court Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eldorado Court Apartments has units with air conditioning.
