Home
/
Delaware County, PA
/
232 WILLOW AVENUE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:44 PM

232 WILLOW AVENUE

232 Willow Avenue · (484) 868-3072
Location

232 Willow Avenue, Delaware County, PA 19087

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
Walk-to-Wayne location! Beautifully renovated throughout in 2017, this charming, sun-filled three-bedroom twin is a short walk to the lovely 3-acre Cowen Park, (featuring a playground, basketball court and baseball diamond) the Wayne train station. The new kitchen features stainless appliances and sleek gray cabinetry and a doorway to the nice size back yard with a storage shed. A Dining Room and Living Room complete the first level. Upstairs are three Bedrooms, each with a ceiling fan. The Hall Bathroom is also renovated and features new flooring, sink, toilet and tub/shower with glass doors. The full unfinished basement houses the laundry area and there's plenty of storage. Most importantly, the gas heater, roof, exterior paint and tilt-in windows are all newer. The front yard could be used for off-street parking as other neighbors have done. There's a charming back yard and a small creek at the very back of the property. Enjoy the numerous seasonal festivities Wayne has to offer such as the annual parades, festivals, and lighting ceremony. Award-winning Radnor Township Schools. Not approved for student rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 WILLOW AVENUE have any available units?
232 WILLOW AVENUE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 232 WILLOW AVENUE have?
Some of 232 WILLOW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 WILLOW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
232 WILLOW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 WILLOW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 232 WILLOW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 232 WILLOW AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 232 WILLOW AVENUE offers parking.
Does 232 WILLOW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 WILLOW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 WILLOW AVENUE have a pool?
No, 232 WILLOW AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 232 WILLOW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 232 WILLOW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 232 WILLOW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 WILLOW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 WILLOW AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 WILLOW AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
