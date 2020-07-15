232 WILLOW AVENUE

Amenities
Walk-to-Wayne location! Beautifully renovated throughout in 2017, this charming, sun-filled three-bedroom twin is a short walk to the lovely 3-acre Cowen Park, (featuring a playground, basketball court and baseball diamond) the Wayne train station. The new kitchen features stainless appliances and sleek gray cabinetry and a doorway to the nice size back yard with a storage shed. A Dining Room and Living Room complete the first level. Upstairs are three Bedrooms, each with a ceiling fan. The Hall Bathroom is also renovated and features new flooring, sink, toilet and tub/shower with glass doors. The full unfinished basement houses the laundry area and there's plenty of storage. Most importantly, the gas heater, roof, exterior paint and tilt-in windows are all newer. The front yard could be used for off-street parking as other neighbors have done. There's a charming back yard and a small creek at the very back of the property. Enjoy the numerous seasonal festivities Wayne has to offer such as the annual parades, festivals, and lighting ceremony. Award-winning Radnor Township Schools. Not approved for student rentals.