232 WILLOW AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground

Walk-to-Wayne location! Beautifully renovated throughout in 2017, this charming, sun-filled three-bedroom twin is a short walk to the lovely 3-acre Cowen Park, (featuring a playground, basketball court and baseball diamond) the Wayne train station. The new kitchen features stainless appliances and sleek gray cabinetry and a doorway to the nice size back yard with a storage shed. A Dining Room and Living Room complete the first level. Upstairs are three Bedrooms, each with a ceiling fan. The Hall Bathroom is also renovated and features new flooring, sink, toilet and tub/shower with glass doors. The full unfinished basement houses the laundry area and there's plenty of storage. Most importantly, the gas heater, roof, exterior paint and tilt-in windows are all newer. The front yard could be used for off-street parking as other neighbors have done. There's a charming back yard and a small creek at the very back of the property. Enjoy the numerous seasonal festivities Wayne has to offer such as the annual parades, festivals, and lighting ceremony. Award-winning Radnor Township Schools. Not approved for student rentals.