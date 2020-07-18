All apartments in Delaware County
180 CLEARWATER DRIVE

180 Clearwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

180 Clearwater Drive, Delaware County, PA 19063

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful, 5,900 SF custom home with 5 bedrooms, each with their own full bath, conveniently located near major roadways, Philadelphia International Airport and the City of Philadelphia. The main living area features a grand, two story entry foyer, 10' high ceilings throughout the remaining main living area, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, expansive custom gourmet kitchen with gas cook top, lots of cabinets, granite counter space and gas fireplace...family room with fireplace, office/library, formal living room and dining room. Front and rear staircases provide access to the second floor, which features Brazilian cherry hardwood floors in the hallway. Master bedroom with sitting area & fireplace, three large walk in closets and master bath. The four additional bedrooms also have full baths. Full, walkout basement for lots of storage area. Enjoy the peaceful, spacious rear patio area that was just rebuilt with E.P. Henry pavers. This home was custom finished by the current owners with lots beautiful, high quality features and amenities. The HVAC system is geothermal for low cost convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 CLEARWATER DRIVE have any available units?
180 CLEARWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware County, PA.
What amenities does 180 CLEARWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 180 CLEARWATER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 CLEARWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
180 CLEARWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 CLEARWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 180 CLEARWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 180 CLEARWATER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 180 CLEARWATER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 180 CLEARWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 CLEARWATER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 CLEARWATER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 180 CLEARWATER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 180 CLEARWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 180 CLEARWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 180 CLEARWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 CLEARWATER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 CLEARWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 180 CLEARWATER DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
