JUST LISTED 3 bedrooms in the heart of Conshohocken. Enjoy hardwood floors and eat-in kitchen with gas range downstairs. Brand new carpeting throughout the upper bedrooms. Washer and dryer in unit for added convenience. Private parking available off of Angel alley. Conveniently located to the Blue Route, Schuylkill Expressway, Conshohocken Station, walking trails and all that Conshy has to offer. This one won't last!