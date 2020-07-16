507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park pool tennis court

WOW!!!!!!! New Kitchen with quartz countertop - stainless appliances - updated bathrooms and luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Welcome to this beautifully updated second floor home located in the much sought after community of Cedar Hollow in Makefield Glen! Located in a cul-de-sac. You will appreciate the private entrance with fenced-in patio area complete with a huge storage closet. Spacious living room/great room with vaulted ceilings and plenty of sunlight. The large third bedroom with cathedral ceiling, built-ins and circle-top window can also be used as a den or family room. Lovely deck off of the living area offers a second outdoor living space. Freshly painted. Plenty of storage. Enjoy the outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and play area. Conveniently located near highways, shopping, schools, new LMT Community Center and dog park. This turn-key property is available immediately. Great Location and Long Term Lease available.