507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:29 PM

507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE

507 Cedar Hollow Drive · (215) 968-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

507 Cedar Hollow Drive, Bucks County, PA 19067

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 136 · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
pool
tennis court
WOW!!!!!!! New Kitchen with quartz countertop - stainless appliances - updated bathrooms and luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Welcome to this beautifully updated second floor home located in the much sought after community of Cedar Hollow in Makefield Glen! Located in a cul-de-sac. You will appreciate the private entrance with fenced-in patio area complete with a huge storage closet. Spacious living room/great room with vaulted ceilings and plenty of sunlight. The large third bedroom with cathedral ceiling, built-ins and circle-top window can also be used as a den or family room. Lovely deck off of the living area offers a second outdoor living space. Freshly painted. Plenty of storage. Enjoy the outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and play area. Conveniently located near highways, shopping, schools, new LMT Community Center and dog park. This turn-key property is available immediately. Great Location and Long Term Lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE have any available units?
507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE have?
Some of 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE?
