Bucks County, PA
4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE

4542 Rosemarie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4542 Rosemarie Drive, Bucks County, PA 19020

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This first floor, 2 bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Neshaminy Valley and features Faux vinyl hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, side-by-side refrigerator and a newer stove with an exit to the rear yard with a patio. The living room leads out to the yard through sliding glass doors. The apartment has a washer/dryer in the unit and a nice sized storage closet off of the patio. Conveniently located near Neshaminy Mall, Philadelphia Park with shopping and restaurants near by. The PA Turnpike, Route 1 and I-95 are located close by along with the Neshaminy Falls train station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE have any available units?
4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bucks County, PA.
What amenities does 4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE have?
Some of 4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
