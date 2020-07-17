4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE

Amenities

This first floor, 2 bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Neshaminy Valley and features Faux vinyl hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, side-by-side refrigerator and a newer stove with an exit to the rear yard with a patio. The living room leads out to the yard through sliding glass doors. The apartment has a washer/dryer in the unit and a nice sized storage closet off of the patio. Conveniently located near Neshaminy Mall, Philadelphia Park with shopping and restaurants near by. The PA Turnpike, Route 1 and I-95 are located close by along with the Neshaminy Falls train station.