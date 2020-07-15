27 CONCORD LANE

Amenities

Here is your chance to live in a huge 1-story apartment with use of the hot tub & gazebo sitting on 8+ acres of land being used as a horse farm! This unique property is available at your convenience. It is the lower level of a bi-level home offering a bright Kitchen with brick wall, exposed beam ceiling & tile flooring opening to a Dining Area & a Great Room. The Dining Area has a built-in cabinetry & circle-topped windows plus the brick wall surrounding the fireplace in the Great Room add to the character of this home. A HUGE Bedroom with mirrored walls & decorative fireplace is large enough to be split into 2 Bedrooms with creative use of an organizer. There is a walk-in closet, recessed lighting & more. Just out of your door you'll find 8 sprawling acres of land accented by a gazebo & hot tub available for your use as you'd like. Owners live on the Upper Level of the home, and use the Laundry in this lower level apartment each Friday. No pets allowed, no exceptions. 1 month security & 1st month rent due up front. All utilities are included in the rent. True Bucks County Living! Sept 1st move in date, property is tenant occupied and move in date can not be before Sept 1st.