Home
/
Bucks County, PA
/
27 CONCORD LANE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:38 PM

27 CONCORD LANE

27 Concord Lane · (215) 369-4663
Location

27 Concord Lane, Bucks County, PA 19067

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1248 sqft

Amenities

walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
Here is your chance to live in a huge 1-story apartment with use of the hot tub & gazebo sitting on 8+ acres of land being used as a horse farm! This unique property is available at your convenience. It is the lower level of a bi-level home offering a bright Kitchen with brick wall, exposed beam ceiling & tile flooring opening to a Dining Area & a Great Room. The Dining Area has a built-in cabinetry & circle-topped windows plus the brick wall surrounding the fireplace in the Great Room add to the character of this home. A HUGE Bedroom with mirrored walls & decorative fireplace is large enough to be split into 2 Bedrooms with creative use of an organizer. There is a walk-in closet, recessed lighting & more. Just out of your door you'll find 8 sprawling acres of land accented by a gazebo & hot tub available for your use as you'd like. Owners live on the Upper Level of the home, and use the Laundry in this lower level apartment each Friday. No pets allowed, no exceptions. 1 month security & 1st month rent due up front. All utilities are included in the rent. True Bucks County Living! Sept 1st move in date, property is tenant occupied and move in date can not be before Sept 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 CONCORD LANE have any available units?
27 CONCORD LANE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 27 CONCORD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
27 CONCORD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 CONCORD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 27 CONCORD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 27 CONCORD LANE offer parking?
No, 27 CONCORD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 27 CONCORD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 CONCORD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 CONCORD LANE have a pool?
No, 27 CONCORD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 27 CONCORD LANE have accessible units?
No, 27 CONCORD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 27 CONCORD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 CONCORD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 CONCORD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 CONCORD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
