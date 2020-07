Amenities

Large TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH with 1 car GARAGE available in popular Heacock Meadows duplex development. Second floor with plenty of sunshine. NEWER WINDOWS. High efficiency Trane heating system. NEWER CARPET and flooring. Washer and Dryer in unit. WATER and SEWER are INCLUDED in the monthly rent. Walk to restaurants and stores. Popular PENNSBURY SCHOOLS. Available immediately. 1 month security, 1st and last mo rent upfront.Good credit required. Owner is a licensed Realtor.