All apartments in Bryn Mawr
Find more places like 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryn Mawr, PA
/
728 W RAILROAD AVENUE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

728 W RAILROAD AVENUE

728 West Railroad Avenue · (610) 687-5280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bryn Mawr
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

728 West Railroad Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Bryn Mawr

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Back on the market with renovated first floor to add a half bathroomA great Bryn Mawr location! This home is student-approved and close to all local universities (Villanova, Bryn Mawr College, Haverford, Rosemont). Minutes away from downtown Bryn Mawr, Ardmore, you can easily walk to SEPTA's Paoli/Thorndale line and a 5 minute walk from the Norristown High-Speed Line for easy access into Philadelphia. This three-bedroom home is equipped with a full kitchen, washer/dryer on the first floor, a small front and back yard, and a full basement for additional storage. Parking is on-street and permit only. Come see this home today - it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE have any available units?
728 W RAILROAD AVENUE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE have?
Some of 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
728 W RAILROAD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryn Mawr.
Does 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 728 W RAILROAD AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Similar Pages

Bryn Mawr 1 BedroomsBryn Mawr 2 Bedrooms
Bryn Mawr Apartments with ParkingBryn Mawr Apartments with Pools
Bryn Mawr Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PADoylestown, PAHarleysville, PABlue Bell, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJ
Blackwood, NJProspect Park, PABellmawr, NJYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJBeckett, NJFeasterville, PAPitman, NJJenkintown, PAAudubon, NJPerkasie, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeRosemont College
Bryn Mawr CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity