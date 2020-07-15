728 W RAILROAD AVENUE

Amenities

Back on the market with renovated first floor to add a half bathroomA great Bryn Mawr location! This home is student-approved and close to all local universities (Villanova, Bryn Mawr College, Haverford, Rosemont). Minutes away from downtown Bryn Mawr, Ardmore, you can easily walk to SEPTA's Paoli/Thorndale line and a 5 minute walk from the Norristown High-Speed Line for easy access into Philadelphia. This three-bedroom home is equipped with a full kitchen, washer/dryer on the first floor, a small front and back yard, and a full basement for additional storage. Parking is on-street and permit only. Come see this home today - it won't last long!