1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
204 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bryn Mawr, PA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
700 sqft
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Bryn Mawr
97 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
580 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
Bryn Mawr
21 Units Available
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
Bryn Mawr
20 Units Available
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
900 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
922 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE
922 Montgomery Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
531 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom condo in the beautiful Mayflower Square Condominium in Bryn Mawr, going in to a beautiful bright living room with sliding door to patio and courtyard a stunning kitchen with white cabinets granite and newly stainless steel
Results within 1 mile of Bryn Mawr
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:10am
Haverford
11 Units Available
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
551 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
Haverford
2 Units Available
Montgomery Pointe
438 Montgomery Avenue, Haverford College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery Pointe in Haverford College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bryn Mawr
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
610 sqft
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Ardmore
16 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
754 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Overbrook
18 Units Available
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
848 sqft
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
690 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
$
Manayunk
5 Units Available
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
1104 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
14 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
775 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wynnewood
32 Units Available
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
774 sqft
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Wynnewood
23 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
623 sqft
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
5 Units Available
Summit Court
101 Summit Lane, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summit Court in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated May 19 at 12:06pm
Narberth
9 Units Available
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
606 sqft
Newly updated homes with art deco baths and hardwood floors. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Use the complimentary on-site storage. By SEPTA Regional Rail stations for easy access to downtown Philadelphia.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
6 Units Available
Green Valley Manor
150 Ridge Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,233
901 sqft
Adjacent to Green Valley Golf Club and minutes from Whitemarsh Shopping Center, this community offers a cookout area, onsite laundry, and garden-style living. Back inside, apartments feature wall-to-wall carpeting, private patios/balconies, and brand new kitchens.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:18pm
Wynnewood
3 Units Available
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
998 sqft
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Narberth
1 Unit Available
1600 HAGYS FORD ROAD
1600 Hagys Ford Road, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
955 sqft
Special New Listing at 'The Tower at Oak Hill Condominium', Penn Valley, Pa.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
212 W 1ST AVENUE
212 West 1st Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
900 sqft
This bright and modern 2nd floor apartment comes fully furnished with all the gorgeous decor and furniture pictured. Enjoy your kitchen with granite countertop, stainless appliances open to the dining room and living room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
350 W ELM STREET
350 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
840 sqft
Welcome Home! Suite #3117 at the Grande at Riverview is a beautifully maintained one bedroom/one bathroom Chanticleer model. Overlooking a quiet courtyard, mature trees offer plenty of privacy and serene views.
