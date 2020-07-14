All apartments in Bryn Mawr
Find more places like
Rosemont Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryn Mawr, PA
/
Rosemont Plaza
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Rosemont Plaza

1062 E Lancaster Ave · (610) 569-9918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bryn Mawr
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Bryn Mawr

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 219 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 408 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rosemont Plaza.

Amenities

granite counters
cats allowed
all utils included
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
package receiving
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service. Mere footsteps from the Rosemont Station for Septa’s Paoli Thorndale line, and within short distance to the fine shops and restaurants of Lancaster Avenue, these deluxe apartments are situated in a highly sought after and historic location. Located in the top-ranked Radnor school district our residents are served by the prestigious Main Line Health System which includes Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Rosemont Plaza have any available units?
Rosemont Plaza has 8 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rosemont Plaza have?
Some of Rosemont Plaza's amenities include granite counters, cats allowed, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosemont Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Rosemont Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rosemont Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Rosemont Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Rosemont Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Rosemont Plaza offers parking.
Does Rosemont Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rosemont Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosemont Plaza have a pool?
Yes, Rosemont Plaza has a pool.
Does Rosemont Plaza have accessible units?
No, Rosemont Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Rosemont Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, Rosemont Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Rosemont Plaza have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rosemont Plaza has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Similar Pages

Bryn Mawr 1 BedroomsBryn Mawr 2 BedroomsBryn Mawr Apartments with ParkingBryn Mawr Apartments with PoolBryn Mawr Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJHarleysville, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJMedia, PABoothwyn, PABeckett, NJFeasterville, PAPitman, NJAudubon, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeRosemont CollegeBryn Mawr CollegeUniversity of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University