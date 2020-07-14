1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Bryn Mawr
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 219 · Avail. Sep 21
$1,395
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft
Unit 503 · Avail. Aug 21
$1,395
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft
Unit 408 · Avail. Sep 21
$1,445
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft
Amenities
granite counters
cats allowed
all utils included
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
package receiving
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service. Mere footsteps from the Rosemont Station for Septa’s Paoli Thorndale line, and within short distance to the fine shops and restaurants of Lancaster Avenue, these deluxe apartments are situated in a highly sought after and historic location. Located in the top-ranked Radnor school district our residents are served by the prestigious Main Line Health System which includes Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Hospital.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Rosemont Plaza have any available units?
Rosemont Plaza has 8 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rosemont Plaza have?
Some of Rosemont Plaza's amenities include granite counters, cats allowed, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosemont Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Rosemont Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rosemont Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Rosemont Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Rosemont Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Rosemont Plaza offers parking.
Does Rosemont Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rosemont Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosemont Plaza have a pool?
Yes, Rosemont Plaza has a pool.
Does Rosemont Plaza have accessible units?
No, Rosemont Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Rosemont Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, Rosemont Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Rosemont Plaza have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rosemont Plaza has units with air conditioning.