Amenities

granite counters cats allowed all utils included 24hr maintenance garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed elevator garage parking pool 24hr maintenance bike storage package receiving

In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service. Mere footsteps from the Rosemont Station for Septa’s Paoli Thorndale line, and within short distance to the fine shops and restaurants of Lancaster Avenue, these deluxe apartments are situated in a highly sought after and historic location. Located in the top-ranked Radnor school district our residents are served by the prestigious Main Line Health System which includes Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Hospital.