apartments with washer dryer
406 Apartments for rent in Bryn Mawr, PA with washer-dryer
1 of 26
83 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
1 of 16
35 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
1 of 19
12 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
1 of 17
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
831 W LANCASTER AVE #2ND FL
831 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2nd Fl - Two bedroom apartment OR OFFICE. Front and rear access and rear off-street parking. Central air/ washer and dryer. Off-street parking. Great space. Great location
1 of 23
1 Unit Available
Haverford
523 OLD LANCASTER RD
523 Old Lancaster Road, Bryn Mawr, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Any applications go to: https://dvapply.com/Office/3/SurewayProperty/JctE7fbiDkG-8Q4VQJbzcwIt is $45 per person.NO SHOWINGS TILL MONDAY 6/29/2020 Wonderfully Charming 1920's Farmhouse in Lower Merion Twp.
1 of 8
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
728 W RAILROAD AVENUE
728 West Railroad Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1058 sqft
Back on the market with renovated first floor to add a half bathroomA great Bryn Mawr location! This home is student-approved and close to all local universities (Villanova, Bryn Mawr College, Haverford, Rosemont).
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
947 SARGENT AVENUE
947 Sargent Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1120 sqft
Renovated off campus three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home zoned for student housing and close to Villanova University. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, new floor, and many more updates.
1 of 35
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
1037 REES AVENUE
1037 Reese Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1765 sqft
Spacious Twin on fenced, quarter-acre lot with central air, and a newly updated Kitchen. Bright and clean throughout with lots of sun through many windows. Hardwood Floors throughout, Entry Foyer, Turn Staircase, Built-ins.
Results within 1 mile of Bryn Mawr
1 of 30
1 Unit Available
Haverford
6 BUCK LANE
6 Buck Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Great rental in Lower Merion. 3 Bedrooms, 1 full and 1 Half Bath. Flight upstairs from common entryway to enter into the large living room with decorative fireplace. Large Dining room is adjacent to eat in kitchen with laundry facilities.
1 of 20
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
225 BROOK STREET
225 Brook Street, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1769 sqft
Fabulous Bryn Mawr rental available in award winning Radnor school district! This home has so many great features including an inviting front porch, a wonderful great room and a back deck for barbecues.
1 of 1
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
710 BROOK STREET
710 Brook Street, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1632 sqft
Welcome to 710 Brook Street in Bryn Mawr! A student approved single family home for rent located in Radnor Township.
1 of 17
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B
820 Glenbrook Ave, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
**NOW LEASING** | 820-822 Glenbrook Avenue Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 |4 immaculate, modern, sun-filled, open concept, units in the heart of Bryn Mawr.
Results within 5 miles of Bryn Mawr
1 of 8
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
1 of 21
24 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,516
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
1 of 30
$
4 Units Available
Overbrook
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
1 of 13
6 Units Available
Roxborough Park
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
1 of 5
17 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
1 of 19
12 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
1 of 9
6 Units Available
the metropolitan bala cynwyd
118 Montgomery Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,605
815 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The metropolitan bala cynwyd apartments offer a beautiful courtyard setting with original, old-world charm. Located in Bala Cynwyd, PA in Lower Merion Township along the Main Line, the community is near shopping, restaurants, nightlife and theatres.
1 of 49
24 Units Available
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,599
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
1 of 8
$
32 Units Available
Wynnewood
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 10
4 Units Available
Narberth
The Metropolitan Narberth Station
280 Haverford Avenue, Narberth, PA
Studio
$2,085
1110 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the charm and convenience of the quaint Borough of Narberth, PA.
1 of 8
5 Units Available
Summit Court
101 Summit Lane, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summit Court in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 29
5 Units Available
Manayunk
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
1104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
