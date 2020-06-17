Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 37 Thomas Avenue! A 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1,444 square foot totally remodeled all brick twin home in downtown Bryn Mawr. The open floor plan provides an abundance of natural light throughout the entire first floor with unique features like an exposed brick wall and original hardwood floors. Enter the front door from the side of the covered front porch into the dining room with beautiful hanging pendant lights. On the other side of the stairs is the sizable living room equipped for entertaining. Continue into the modern designed kitchen awaiting its top chef. The enclosed back porch hosts the laundry area and leads out back to the two-car garage with electricity. On the second floor are two generously sized bedrooms and a shared full hall bathroom. Up one more flight of stairs is the third floor master bedroom with half bath. Elements of old and new are combined in the updates all over this home. All this in the heart of Bryn Mawr affords you the opportunity to live in one of the Main Line's most walkable towns, with all of Bryn Mawr right at your fingertips. Take an easy stroll to shopping, restaurants, Ludington Library, the landmark Bryn Mawr Film Institute, the post office, the train station, cafes, and so much more, including events like Clover Market and Saturday Farmers' Market. Award-winning Lower Merion Schools! This property does not have a student rental license.