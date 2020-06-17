All apartments in Bryn Mawr
37 THOMAS AVENUE

37 Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

37 Thomas Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 37 Thomas Avenue! A 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1,444 square foot totally remodeled all brick twin home in downtown Bryn Mawr. The open floor plan provides an abundance of natural light throughout the entire first floor with unique features like an exposed brick wall and original hardwood floors. Enter the front door from the side of the covered front porch into the dining room with beautiful hanging pendant lights. On the other side of the stairs is the sizable living room equipped for entertaining. Continue into the modern designed kitchen awaiting its top chef. The enclosed back porch hosts the laundry area and leads out back to the two-car garage with electricity. On the second floor are two generously sized bedrooms and a shared full hall bathroom. Up one more flight of stairs is the third floor master bedroom with half bath. Elements of old and new are combined in the updates all over this home. All this in the heart of Bryn Mawr affords you the opportunity to live in one of the Main Line's most walkable towns, with all of Bryn Mawr right at your fingertips. Take an easy stroll to shopping, restaurants, Ludington Library, the landmark Bryn Mawr Film Institute, the post office, the train station, cafes, and so much more, including events like Clover Market and Saturday Farmers' Market. Award-winning Lower Merion Schools! This property does not have a student rental license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 THOMAS AVENUE have any available units?
37 THOMAS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryn Mawr, PA.
What amenities does 37 THOMAS AVENUE have?
Some of 37 THOMAS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 THOMAS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
37 THOMAS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 THOMAS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 37 THOMAS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryn Mawr.
Does 37 THOMAS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 37 THOMAS AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 37 THOMAS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 THOMAS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 THOMAS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 37 THOMAS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 37 THOMAS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 37 THOMAS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 37 THOMAS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 THOMAS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 THOMAS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 THOMAS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
