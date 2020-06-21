All apartments in Bryn Mawr
1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:20 PM

1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE

1047 West Lancaster Avenue · (215) 654-5420
Location

1047 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Bryn Mawr

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
This spacious and bright 2br, 1 bth apartment on 2nd floor in the heart and best location of Bryn Mawr has brand new kitchen cabinets & countertops with open concept Kitchen/Dining/Living. Bathroom renovated in 2016 and whole apartment has just been freshly painted throughout. W/D, Ref, central air, gas heat, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors. Walk to shops, restaurants, bars, moms organic market, theater, library and train station. Conveniently located to Villanova Univ, Bryn Mawr College & Rosemont College. Be in the action and Enjoy all the best of what the main line has to offer. Available immediately, 1st, last, & 1 month security deposit required. PAR application required with credit report for each adult on the lease. $30 application fee.. Pets ok with additional security deposit. Landlord pays for water and sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE have any available units?
1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryn Mawr, PA.
What amenities does 1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE have?
Some of 1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
