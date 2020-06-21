1047 W LANCASTER AVENUE

Amenities
This spacious and bright 2br, 1 bth apartment on 2nd floor in the heart and best location of Bryn Mawr has brand new kitchen cabinets & countertops with open concept Kitchen/Dining/Living. Bathroom renovated in 2016 and whole apartment has just been freshly painted throughout. W/D, Ref, central air, gas heat, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors. Walk to shops, restaurants, bars, moms organic market, theater, library and train station. Conveniently located to Villanova Univ, Bryn Mawr College & Rosemont College. Be in the action and Enjoy all the best of what the main line has to offer. Available immediately, 1st, last, & 1 month security deposit required. PAR application required with credit report for each adult on the lease. $30 application fee.. Pets ok with additional security deposit. Landlord pays for water and sewer.