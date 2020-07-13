All apartments in Bethlehem
Pointe North

4445 Harriet Ln · (610) 756-0436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA 18017

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4310C · Avail. Aug 22

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 4225H · Avail. Sep 12

$1,391

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 4434C · Avail. Sep 10

$1,391

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4319H · Avail. Sep 11

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 4524C · Avail. Sep 9

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 4323H · Avail. Aug 29

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pointe North.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
car wash area
carport
cc payments
community garden
conference room
dog park
e-payments
internet cafe
online portal
Pointe North’s Bethlehem, PA apartments for rent seamlessly combine exceptional convenience with the quality of living you deserve. We welcome you to visit our Bethlehem apartments for rent and see for yourself what an exceptional apartment community we offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $40 a month for 1 dog, $60 a month for 2 dogs with prior approval
restrictions: Only domesticated, common household pets will be allowed. Pets of vicious or aggressive disposition deemed by management to be potentially harmful to the health and safety of others are prohibited. Livestock, reptiles, amphibians or fish and rodents are strictly prohibited unless approved with written consent from management. Also prohibited are Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Great Danes, Saint Bernards, Alaskan Malamutes, Chow Chows, Akitas, Bull Mastiff, Presa Canarios and any mixed breed dog with identifiable characteristics specific to one of these breeds. All dogs over the age of 6 months must be spayed or neutered unless the resident provides a certification from a licensed veterinarian that such procedure would jeopardize the medical well-being of the pet.
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $30 a month
restrictions: Cats over the age of 6 months must be spayed or neutered unless the resident provides a certification from a licensed veterinarian that such procedure would jeopardize the medical well-being of the pet.
Parking Details: Off street parking and covered parking for an additional fee.
Storage Details: none
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pointe North have any available units?
Pointe North has 11 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pointe North have?
Some of Pointe North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pointe North currently offering any rent specials?
Pointe North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pointe North pet-friendly?
Yes, Pointe North is pet friendly.
Does Pointe North offer parking?
Yes, Pointe North offers parking.
Does Pointe North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pointe North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pointe North have a pool?
Yes, Pointe North has a pool.
Does Pointe North have accessible units?
No, Pointe North does not have accessible units.
Does Pointe North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pointe North has units with dishwashers.
Does Pointe North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pointe North has units with air conditioning.
