All apartments in Bethlehem
Find more places like 2443 High Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethlehem, PA
/
2443 High Point Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:46 PM

2443 High Point Drive

2443 High Point Drive · (610) 905-9235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethlehem
See all
Northeast Bethlehem
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2443 High Point Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18017
Northeast Bethlehem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This homes location is perfect for any life style, conveniently close to major routes, grocery stores, restaurants, parks and elementary school. Spacious 1,816 sq' Ranch style home offers one floor living with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths all over a full unfinished basement for storage and an attached 2 car garage. Two fenced in vegetable gardens are also available for use on this quarter acre flat lot. Owner would prefer a 12-36 month lease term, water, sewer and trash removal included. Call and schedule your private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 High Point Drive have any available units?
2443 High Point Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2443 High Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2443 High Point Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 High Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2443 High Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethlehem.
Does 2443 High Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2443 High Point Drive does offer parking.
Does 2443 High Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443 High Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 High Point Drive have a pool?
No, 2443 High Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2443 High Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 2443 High Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 High Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2443 High Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2443 High Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2443 High Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2443 High Point Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive
Bethlehem, PA 18015
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln
Bethlehem, PA 18017
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2
Bethlehem, PA 18017

Similar Pages

Bethlehem 1 BedroomsBethlehem 2 Bedrooms
Bethlehem Apartments with BalconyBethlehem Apartments with Parking
Bethlehem Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PA
Horsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA
Conshohocken, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PABlue Bell, PAEmmaus, PAMacungie, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BethlehemSouth Bethlehem
Central Bethlehem
Northeast Bethlehem

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeNorthampton County Area Community College
Lehigh UniversityMuhlenberg College
University of Pennsylvania
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity