Bethlehem, PA
10 Goepp Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:38 PM

10 Goepp Street

10 East Goepp Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

10 East Goepp Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018
Central Bethlehem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Property Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Short term rental offered! Check out this 3rd floor spacious apartment with loads of charm! Beautiful hardwood floors, extra office/storage room, 3 bedrooms, Kitchen, Living room and Dining room complete the amazing layout. Loads of light flooding this apartment. Washer/Dryer Hook up in unit. Also included with this unit is an awesome 2nd floor private deck to enjoy a great view of the city skyline! Off Street Parking available behind the building. Walk to all downtown Bethlehem has to offer. Conveniently located near the Moravian College Campus. Tenant pays for electric. Water/Sewer included. Free to apply. Applicant must provide PAR rental application, recent copy of credit report, Photo ID and proof of income. Sorry, no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Goepp Street have any available units?
10 Goepp Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Goepp Street have?
Some of 10 Goepp Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Goepp Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Goepp Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Goepp Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 Goepp Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethlehem.
Does 10 Goepp Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 Goepp Street does offer parking.
Does 10 Goepp Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Goepp Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Goepp Street have a pool?
No, 10 Goepp Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 Goepp Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Goepp Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Goepp Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Goepp Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Goepp Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Goepp Street does not have units with air conditioning.
