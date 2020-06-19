10 Goepp Street

Amenities

Short term rental offered! Check out this 3rd floor spacious apartment with loads of charm! Beautiful hardwood floors, extra office/storage room, 3 bedrooms, Kitchen, Living room and Dining room complete the amazing layout. Loads of light flooding this apartment. Washer/Dryer Hook up in unit. Also included with this unit is an awesome 2nd floor private deck to enjoy a great view of the city skyline! Off Street Parking available behind the building. Walk to all downtown Bethlehem has to offer. Conveniently located near the Moravian College Campus. Tenant pays for electric. Water/Sewer included. Free to apply. Applicant must provide PAR rental application, recent copy of credit report, Photo ID and proof of income. Sorry, no pets!