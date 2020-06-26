All apartments in Ardmore
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:04 AM

173 SIMPSON ROAD

173 Simpson Road · (610) 784-3213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

173 Simpson Road, Ardmore, PA 19003
Ardmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Within walking distance to all amenities in Ardmore; neighbors a park and walkable to transportation, excellent shopping and many great local restaurants. Wonderful living space and views with enormous great room with eat in kitchen including granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and two stacked private parking spaces. Great location in the heart of Ardmore. Unit has newer kitchen, bath, flooring, windows, HVAC, electrical and more. *Photos may not accurately represent the current condition of the unit* *SqFt is approximate*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 SIMPSON ROAD have any available units?
173 SIMPSON ROAD has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 173 SIMPSON ROAD have?
Some of 173 SIMPSON ROAD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 SIMPSON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
173 SIMPSON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 SIMPSON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 173 SIMPSON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ardmore.
Does 173 SIMPSON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 173 SIMPSON ROAD offers parking.
Does 173 SIMPSON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 SIMPSON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 SIMPSON ROAD have a pool?
No, 173 SIMPSON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 173 SIMPSON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 173 SIMPSON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 173 SIMPSON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 SIMPSON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 SIMPSON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 173 SIMPSON ROAD has units with air conditioning.
