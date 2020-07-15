24 Apartments for rent in Wind Gap, PA📍
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
50 A South Broadway
50 S Broadway, Wind Gap, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
325 sqft
Freshly updated FIRST FLOOR ONE BEDROOM Efficacy APARTMENT with newer pergo floors, newer kitchen & bath. 1.5 months security, WILL CONSIDER A CAT WITH EXTRA SECURITY!!!!!!!!! Please provide a rental application, proof of income and a credit report.
1 of 9
Last updated April 13 at 12:10 PM
1 Unit Available
46 North LEHIGH Avenue
46 North Lehigh Avenue, Wind Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1428 sqft
This single home has been completely remodeled with a new kitchen with granite counter tips, tiled back splash, tile floors, two brand new bathrooms, fresh paint, new carpet, one car detached garage and ready for immediate occupancy.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
59 North Lehigh Avenue
59 North Lehigh Avenue, Wind Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1306 sqft
Totally updated twin home with 3 bedroom, 1.5 full baths, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, tile floor, brand new tile bathroom, new carpet, first floor laundry, 2 car off street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Wind Gap
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
136 Chestnut Street
136 Chestnut St, Roseto, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1600 sqft
Modern 3 bedroom 1.5 bath town home with off street parking for two cars, home has fresh paint, new carpet, modern appliances, washer, dryer hook up, private rear yard ready for immediate occupancy.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
521 Broad Street
521 Broad St, Pen Argyl, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Check out this spectacular rental located in Pen Argyl Borough. Complete with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and plenty of space to roam around! The unit is complete with new carpets, new kitchen, washer/dryer hook up, and the works.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
811 George Street
811 George Street, Pen Argyl, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Very nice and clean 3 bedroom 1.5 bath twin home with gas heat, central air, modern kitchen and bathrooms. Tenants pay all utilities, NO PETS, FIRST MONTHS RENT, LAST MONTHS RENT AND ONE MONTH SECURITY.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Pennsylvania Avenue
12 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
450 sqft
This updated 3rd floor 1 bedroom apartment offers new flooring, fresh paint, refrigerator, shared washer & dryer, all utilities are included. NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS!!! Parking is on street.
1 of 14
Last updated October 16 at 10:39 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Acker Street
101 Acker Street, Pen Argyl, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
720 sqft
Single home in very nice shape conveniently located to everything you'll need. The home is very economical to heat complete with new insulation, windows and roof.
1 of 10
Last updated July 17 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
603 Mccabe Ln
603 Mccabe Lane, Saylorsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
688 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom home with Bamboo flooring. Each room has it's own fan. Cottage has an enclosed room with laundry facilities. As this is an old septic ONLY 1 PERSON can live here. NO pets...NO smoking NO exceptions... Owner is a licensed Realtor.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2024 Delabole Road
2024 -26 Delabole Rd, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
875 sqft
Cute, updated and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment for rent in Pen Argyl S.D. Off street parking with a great backyard and quite setting. This property has been renovated in the last 2 years. Included in rent is water, sewer, trash and lawn care.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Belfast
5880 Sullivan Trail
5880 Sullivan Trl, Belfast, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
850 sqft
Totally remolded 2 bedroom 1 full bath first floor apartment with washer dryer in the unit. This unit offers granite counter tops, new flooring, new bath, fresh paint and off street parking for two cars.
Results within 10 miles of Wind Gap
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
573 Shooktown Rd
573 Shooktown Road, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
573 Shooktown Rd Available 08/01/20 Nicely Maintained 3BR-1BA Ranch in Upper Mt Bethel Twp of Bangor! - A $50 DISCOUNT OFF THE RENTAL AMOUNT IS OFFERED TO TENANTS WHO PAY ON OR BEFORE 5? ?PM ON THE 1ST OF EVERY MONTH! 3 bedroom 1 Full Bath Ranch in
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bath
282 North Walnut Street
282 N Walnut St, Bath, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
HH Bath View Apartments offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability in a brand new construction. As the Lehigh Valley's newest luxury apartment home community offering a secluded setting that is still close to shopping and right on Route 512.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bangor Central Historic District
28 S Main St
28 Main Street, Bangor, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
9 sqft
2 third floor apartments available immediately. Each apartment has 4 rooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom. Security deposit is 1 and a half month's rent,
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Nazareth
14 South Street
14 South Street, Nazareth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Gorgeous 2nd floor rental in Nazareth. All new. GORGEOUS 2nd floor Apartment. Laundry area. Wood floors. Modern new bath and kitchen. Open concept. Efficient Gas heat. No Pets. No exceptions. No smoking. Good job history required.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
501 Grouse Drive
501 Grouse Drive, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1918 sqft
Beautiful farm home and barn nestled on over 1.5 acres! Apply Today! - This 3 bed 2 bath home has it all: serene country life yet close in proximity to shopping and local attractions.
1 of 17
Last updated August 20 at 10:26 PM
1 Unit Available
226 South High Street
226 High St, East Bangor, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Ranch style home located on a quiet dead end street. Front and back yard. Paved driveway with a parking pad & off street parking. 3 bedrooms with 1 & 1/2 baths. Large living room with gas fireplace. Laundry Hookup in separate area in hall.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4447 Whitetail Drive
4447 Whitetail Drive, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2092 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Lower Nazareth. Built-in 2012 this SEQUOIA MODEL at Trio Farms is loaded with upgrades, custom finishings and features a 1st floor Master Suite.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bath
252 North Walnut Street
252 N Walnut St, Bath, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Second floor condo for rent in Bath View Condos with elevator access, secured entrance and open courtyard.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
6783 Route 209
6783 Route 209, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Quaint Newly Renovated Home - Property Id: 316378 New renovated 2 bedroom single family home. Features all new appliances and tile floor in the kitchen & bath, private yard, sunroom, fireplace as well as hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Burney Ln
111 Burney Lane, Monroe County, PA
1 Bedroom
$780
800 sqft
Newly renovated and painted one bedroom apartment in park like setting. Easy access to both Route I-80 and 33. Stoudsburg School District and laundry facility on-site. Plenty of parking.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bangor Central Historic District
133 South 3rd Street
133 S 3rd St, Bangor, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1350 sqft
This 3 bedroom rental has many great features such as EAT-IN KITCHEN, SEMI FINISHED ATTIC, ELECTRIC HEAT THROUGHOUT WITH ENERGY CONSERVING CONTROLS, CEDAR STORAGE WINDOW BAY, ENLARGED CLOSETS, OAK HARDWOOD FLOORING AND MORE.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3527 Penfield Way
3527 Penfield Way, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1923 sqft
BEAUTIFUL move-in ready end unit 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome for rent in coveted Redcliffe subdivision in Nazareth School District! Enter into open concept living/dining room w/wall-to-wall carpet for your comfort.
Frequently Asked Questions
In Wind Gap, the median rent is $603 for a studio, $739 for a 1-bedroom, $934 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,194 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wind Gap, check out our monthly Wind Gap Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Wind Gap area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, Sussex County Community College, and Lehigh University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Allentown, PABethlehem, PALansdale, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAWilkes-Barre, PAPhillipsburg, NJHarleysville, PABlue Bell, PAEmmaus, PAMacungie, PASuccasunna, NJPerkasie, PANewton, NJHatfield, PAPen Argyl, PABangor, PAWilson, PAEast Stroudsburg, PAWashington, NJSaw Creek, PAHigh Bridge, NJBreinigsville, PAPanther Valley, NJDublin, PASellersville, PASummit Hill, PASouderton, PAFlemington, NJChalfont, PALambertville, NJMontgomeryville, PAScranton, PA