Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath property with large living room, spacious kitchen, and plenty of entertainment space. 2 car off-street parking and enclosed patio to round it out. Economical gas furnace and hot water. Tenant pays all utilities. Section 8 welcome. Pet's will be considered on a case-by-case basis. This property is in great condition. Close to all amenities and shopping malls.